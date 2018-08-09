ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, August 9, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

1 Business 

Sri Lanka: Tourist Arrivals Up 6% In July

Eurasia Review 0 Comments

By

The total number of tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka during July 2018 was 217,829. In comparison to July last year, there is a growth of 6% when the arrivals were 205,482.

The largest source market for tourists in July was India, followed by China and United Kingdom. As at July 31, 1,382,476 tourists had visited Sri Lanka for this year.

This is a 13.7% growth over 2017 when 1,215,926 tourists had visited the country during the same period.

Europe continued to be the largest source of tourist traffic to Sri Lanka with 44% of the total traffic received in July 2018. Asia and Pacific accounted for 42% of the total traffic, Middle East 7%, America 6% and Africa 0.5%


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE