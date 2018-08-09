Sri Lanka: Tourist Arrivals Up 6% In July

By Eurasia Review

The total number of tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka during July 2018 was 217,829. In comparison to July last year, there is a growth of 6% when the arrivals were 205,482.

The largest source market for tourists in July was India, followed by China and United Kingdom. As at July 31, 1,382,476 tourists had visited Sri Lanka for this year.

This is a 13.7% growth over 2017 when 1,215,926 tourists had visited the country during the same period.

Europe continued to be the largest source of tourist traffic to Sri Lanka with 44% of the total traffic received in July 2018. Asia and Pacific accounted for 42% of the total traffic, Middle East 7%, America 6% and Africa 0.5%