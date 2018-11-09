Louis Farrakhan In Iran, Warns Trump Mideast War Possible

By Tasnim News Agency

Minister Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam, warned US President Donald Trump not to pull “the trigger of war in the Middle East at the insistence of Israel,” speaking Thursday while on a visit to Iran.

The 85-year-old Farrakhan criticized the economic sanctions leveled by Trump against Iran after America’s pullout from the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Farrakhan told journalists in Tehran that he is “begging our president and the government that supports him to be very, very careful.”

“The war will trigger another kind of war which will bring China, Russia, all of the nations into a war,” he was quoted as saying by AP. “The war will end America as you know it.”

“It is your policies that are eroding trust for you in the world, favor for you in the world, and now you are pulling apart, confused,” Farrakhan said, addressing Trump.

“If you do this, you will bring about — not the Iranian chant — you will bring about the death of the greatest nation that has been on this Earth in the last 6,000 years.”

For Farrakhan, the height of his prominence came when he organized the 1995 Million Man March in Washington, a symbol of black pride and empowerment, according to the report.