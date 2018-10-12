ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, October 12, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Kanye West. Photo Credit: David Shankbone, Wikimedia Commons.

Kanye West. Photo Credit: David Shankbone, Wikimedia Commons.

1 Entertainment 

Liberals Vent Fury As Kanye West Visits Trump In White House

RT 0 Comments

By

Accusing political opponents of being mentally ill used to be frowned upon in democracies, yet that was the prime tactic media and Twitter voices deployed against Kanye West, who was also labeled an “incel” and “boot licker.”

The 41-year old rapper was at his most bombastic, as he wore a MAGA hat to the White House on Thursday, where he was personally received by US President Donald Trump, who gave him a hug.

While Kanye has previously expressed sympathies for the current administration, the visit provoked an outpouring of unadulterated condemnation from the mainstream.

Of course, while much of the criticism was framed as purported concern for West, who was hospitalized with temporary psychosis in 2016, and underwent lengthy rehab, this didn’t spare him from being used as a set up for an easy punchline about Trump.

Glenn Greenwald and others with no stake in Trump were also unimpressed at this outburst of insensitivity among the professed tolerance, regardless of whether they believe Yeezus to be an authority on US politics.

Taking the lead from CNN, which a day earlier harked back to a whole series of unwelcome stereotypes, calling West a “token negro” and an “illiterate negro” many picked up on that line of attack.

In an attempt to further marginalize West, who said that he lacked male role models, and felt more empowered by Trump than Hillary Clinton in 2016, several prominent voices, who do not actually know what an “incel” is, tried to paint Kanye as one.

Or, somewhere on the edge of pop psychology and offense-giving state that he has “daddy issues” after he said that Trump represented a “father figure to him.”


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

RT

RT

RT, previously known as Russia Today, is a global multilingual television news network based in Russia. RT was the first all-digital Russian TV network.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE

Notice: Undefined variable: font_family in /home/eurasiar_bak/public_html/wp-content/plugins/gdpr-cookie-compliance/moove-modules.php on line 282