Friday, June 15, 2018
Russia's President Vladimir Putin with Crown Prince and Defence Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru

Saudi Crown Prince Tells Putin: ‘Our Cooperation Is Beneficial To The World’

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow Thursday.

Crown Prince Mohammed discussed bilateral issues with the Russian president in addition to Middle East developments and global topics important to both nations. The crown prince said during the meeting that cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Russia is beneficial to the entire world.

President Putin and his Energy Minister Alexander Novak attended the meeting with the crown prince and Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih.

The energy ministers released a joint statement saying they will work towards a balanced market supported by a stable and sufficient oil supply. The statement also said the countries support an increase of investment in the energy sector.

The ministers agreed to work toward setting up lasting structure for further cooperation between participants of declaration of cooperation in oil sector and work towards a comprehensive bilateral agreement.

The crown prince watched the opening game of the World Cup with the Russian president as the hosts comfortably defeated the Saudi Green Falcons 5-0. The pair were seen talking and gesturing at the match at Luzhniki Stadium in the Russian capital, even doing a fist bump at one point.

Earlier, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Saudi and Russian delegations would discuss a deal to cut global energy production. However, both countries were not planning to exit from the current agreement, Peskov said.


