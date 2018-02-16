South Africa: Ramaphosa Sworn In As President

By SA News

Cyril Ramaphosa has been sworn in as the fifth democratically elected President of South Africa.

In a packed Media Centre in the Presidency precinct at Tuynhuys, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng officiated the swearing in of the President following his election in the National Assembly earlier in the day.

The jovial President, looking dapper in a black suit with white shirt and red tie, took his oath of office during a live broadcast as proud family members looked on.

“In the presence of everyone assembled here, and in full realisation of the high calling I assume as President of the Republic of South Africa, I, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa, and will obey, observe, uphold and maintain the Constitution and all other laws of the Republic…” the President promised.

He further promised to promote all that will advance the Republic, and oppose all that may harm it; protect and promote the rights of all South Africans; discharge his duties with all his strength and talents to the best of his knowledge and ability and be true to the dictates of his conscience.

The event was attended by various Members of Parliament, MPs from the opposition benches, Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

This included Ministers in the Presidency Jeff Radebe, Finance Malusi Gigaba, Police Fikile Mbalula, Health Aaron Motsoaledi, International Relations Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Higher Education and Training Hlengiwe Mkhize, Home Affairs Ayanda Dlodlo, among others, as well as DA leader Mmusi Maimane, ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu, to mention but a few.

Guests erupted into song as he left the venue with the media contingent scrambling for space to ensure they captured the historic moment.

The President is expected to deliver his first State of the Nation Address in the National Assembly on Friday night.