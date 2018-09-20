ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, September 20, 2018
Bill Donohue

Atheist Group Looking Foolish – OpEd

William Donohue 1 Comment

Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) is the most unhinged atheist organization in the nation. They are looking increasingly foolish, taking on cases that undermine their credibility.

Taylor County, Texas has drawn the ire of FFRF. Why? Among other things, employees in municipal buildings have been known to have crosses on their desks. Another worker had the nerve to have a painting with a Bible verse on his desk. “God Bless America” signs were also found, including one on the door of the Veterans’ Service Office.

FFRF sees all Christian symbols as analogous to swastikas. That’s just how far gone they are. Ironically, their zeal in scrubbing the public sector free of every vestige of Christianity is reminiscent of Nazism. Freedom of religion, and freedom of speech, are twin liberties found objectionable by fascists in every nation.

Lawyers for Taylor County had to remind FFRF that the Supreme Court has said many times that historical phrases such as “God Bless America” do not violate the Constitution. Neither do religious symbols owned and worn by citizens as part of their apparel: Americans do not lose their rights by stepping inside a government facility.

Similarly, just last week, the Cullman County School Board in Alabama voted unanimously to add “In God We Trust” to school displays. It is, of course, our national motto, but to FFRF that doesn’t count—it is still an obscenity. They said they were “considering the best legal options for this rash of legislation.”

We would encourage the leadership of FFRF to sue. That way they can drain their coffers in another losing effort.

Losing is one thing. Losing while looking foolish is quite another.

Contact: [email protected]


William Donohue

William Donohue is the current president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights in the United States, and has held that position since 1993.

One thought on “Atheist Group Looking Foolish – OpEd

  • Ian Cooper
    September 20, 2018 at 7:45 pm
    “Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) is the most unhinged atheist organization in the nation.”

    Says the most unhinged and angry religious nut in the nation. Dude, lighten up – you even look angry in the headshot you use as your avatar.

    As for the idea that a lawsuit would “drain FFRF’s coffers”, the idea is nonsense. FFRF’s coffers are usually kept nice and full by the activities of Christians and their lawyers, who insist on losing lawsuit after lawsuit after insisting that they have a right to undermine the US Constitution by promoting Christianity in the public square.

