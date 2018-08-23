ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, August 23, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

education university lecture hall classroom
1 Social Issues 

Does It Matter Where Students Sit In Lecture Halls?

Eurasia Review 0 Comments

By

Lectures are a staple of higher education, and understanding how students interact and learn within the lecture theatre environment is central to successful learning. In a new study published in FEBS Open Bio, researchers examined students’ reasons for choosing particular seats in a lecture hall, and investigated how seating positions correlate with student performance.

Many students preferred being able to sit with their friends, while others were more concerned with either attracting or avoiding the lecturer’s attention. Some students chose seats that allowed them to see and hear clearly, while others picked easily vacatable seats that made them feel less anxious.

Friendship groups who sat together tended to achieve similar grades, and students who sat alone at the edges tended to do worse than average. Lecturers may be able to use these findings to provide assistance to anxious students, and to support the learning of all students by encouraging interactions between the different groups.

“Interaction is a key part of learning and knowing who the students are interacting with can be a great benefit when designing activities,” said lead author Dr. David P. Smith, of Sheffield Hallam University, in the UK.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE