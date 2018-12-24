US State Department Warns Of Possible Holiday Terrorist Attack In Barcelona

By RT

The US State Department has issued a warning to tourists planning to travel to Barcelona, Spain over the holiday season of an increased chance of a terrorist attack around Christmas and the New Year.

The State department tweeted its travel warning on Sunday, suggesting that visitors to Spain over the holiday season should be wary of moving vehicles, tourist areas and transport hubs, as “terrorists may attack with little or no warning.”

US travel services’ advisory level for Spain stands at two out of four, just below “Reconsider travel”.

Barcelona and nearby Cambrils were the scenes of two van-ramming attacks in August last year, which killed a total of 16 people and injured over 150. The country’s own terror alert level has been at level four out of five, or “high”, since the January 2015 terrorist attack on the Charlie Hebdo weekly in neighboring France