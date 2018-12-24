ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, December 24, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona, Spain

1 World News 

US State Department Warns Of Possible Holiday Terrorist Attack In Barcelona

RT 0 Comments

By

The US State Department has issued a warning to tourists planning to travel to Barcelona, Spain over the holiday season of an increased chance of a terrorist attack around Christmas and the New Year.

The State department tweeted its travel warning on Sunday, suggesting that visitors to Spain over the holiday season should be wary of moving vehicles, tourist areas and transport hubs, as “terrorists may attack with little or no warning.”

US travel services’ advisory level for Spain stands at two out of four, just below “Reconsider travel”.

Barcelona and nearby Cambrils were the scenes of two van-ramming attacks in August last year, which killed a total of 16 people and injured over 150. The country’s own terror alert level has been at level four out of five, or “high”, since the January 2015 terrorist attack on the Charlie Hebdo weekly in neighboring France


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

RT

RT

RT, previously known as Russia Today, is a global multilingual television news network based in Russia. RT was the first all-digital Russian TV network.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE