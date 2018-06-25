Zarif Says Europe Has Guaranteed Iran’s Oil Sale

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Europe has guaranteed that the country will be able to sell its crude oil.

Addressing a meeting of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce in Tehran on Sunday, Zarif commented on the future of Iran’s economy under mounting pressures from the enemies.

Iran has gotten used to difficulties, Zarif said, adding that the country had been handling an Iraqi imposed war in the 1980s by selling its oil at a price of 8 dollars per barrel, while the current prices stand at 75 dollars.

“Europeans guarantee that Iran will be able to sell its oil, although Americans are considering their own measures in this regard (limiting Iran’s oil sales),” he said.

There are no major European sanctions against Iran anymore, Zarif explained, saying the era of anti-Iran sanctions by Europe, which were sometimes harsher than the US ones, would not be repeated again.

Highlighting Tehran’s efforts to save the 2015 nuclear deal, Zarif said the US -the world’s top economy- has focused efforts on forcing Iran to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The whole international community, except for the US, the Zionist regime of Israel, and a few number of regional states which cannot live in peace even with their neighbors, have been supporting the JCPOA, Zarif said, adding that even Canada, which has cut diplomatic ties with Iran, wants the nuclear deal to be saved.

On May 8, the US president pulled his country out of the JCPOA, which was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Following the US exit, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has underlined that any decision to keep the JCPOA running without the US should be conditional on “practical guarantees” from the Europeans.