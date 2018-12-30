Ron Paul: Trump Presidency Is A ‘Mixed Bag’ – OpEd

By Adam Dick

Donald Trump’s presidency is a “mixed bag.” That is the assessment of libertarian communicator and former presidential candidate Ron Paul in a recent interview with Larry King at King’s Ora TV show Politicking.



Asked by King what he thinks overall about the Trump presidency, Paul says he cannot praise Trump as a libertarian or condemn him as a “socialist-authoritarian.” So what then is Trump’s political philosophy? “I can’t figure him out,” declares Paul regarding Trump, who Paul says does not appear to be “worried about following a consistent pattern.” With Trump’s political views being rather indecipherable, his presidency, concludes Paul, is a “mixed bag.”



In contrast to Trump’s approach to government, Paul discusses in the interview the libertarian approach. “Libertarians don’t intervene other than [for] the protection of liberty,” Paul explains. While Trump intervenes here and there, sometimes in line with conservatives and sometimes in line with liberals, Paul says a libertarian would follow clear guidelines: “Stay out of the business of regulating the economy; stay out of the business of telling how people should live; stay out of the business of telling other countries how they should run their countries.”



Watch Paul’s complete interview, in which Paul also talks in detail about the American economy, here:





This article was published by RonPaul Institute.