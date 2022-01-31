Iran: President Orders Formation Of Task Force On Strategic Plan For Industry

By Tasnim News Agency

Following remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei about the need for a strategic road map to development of Iran’s industries, President Ebrahim Raisi assigned his vice president to form a task force to formulate the road map.

After the remarks by the Leader in a Sunday meeting with the managers involved in the production and industry, Raisi instructed the first vice president to launch a movement and form a working group consisting of specialists and experts in this field in the government, scientific societies, scholars and entrepreneurs to make attempts to implement the instructions of Ayatollah Khamenei.

The president’s letter, released by the government’s website, is as follows:

“In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Dear Dr. Mohammad Mokhber,

Honorable First Vice-President,

The meeting of those involved in the field of production and industry and the need to implement His Excellency’s instructions, you are hereby instructed to form a working group consisting of specialists and experts in this field in the government, scientific societies, scholars and entrepreneurs.

First: In view of the recent orders of the wise leader of the Islamic Revolution and other upstream documents, including his other orders and instructions, and the existing laws and the government’s transformation document, formulate a strategic industrial plan and promote domestic production.

Second: its operational and executive solutions should be determined by determining the schedule and responsible agencies and partner institutions and describing the duties of each in the areas of management, supervision, guidance and support.

Third: The report of the actions taken and the results obtained should be presented on a monthly basis to inform him and the people.

I wish you and others success in successfully completing the assigned mission.

Seyed Ebrahim Raisi

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran”