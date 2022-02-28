Iran Says Over 98% Of Deal In Vienna Drafted Jointly, Key Issues Remaining

By Tasnim News Agency

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said more than 98 percent of a draft agreement on the revival of the JCPOA in the Vienna talks has been prepared jointly, noting that the remaining outstanding issues are the key subjects that will ensure Iran’s economic benefits.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said the parties engaged in the Vienna talks on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) have jointly drafted over 98 percent of a final agreement.

He said the outstanding issues relate to the removal of sanctions on Iran, guarantees for Tehran, and addressing the political claims about Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities.

If the other parties are resolved, it will be possible to reach a good deal immediately with the settlement of the few remaining issues, which are very important as they would allow Iran to enjoy the economic benefits of the JCPOA, he added.

The spokesman also noted that Iran’s deputy foreign minister and top negotiator, Ali Baqeri, has arrived in Vienna earlier on Monday after consultations in Tehran.

The Western parties and the US have not still made their decisions about three subjects, Khatibzadeh said, noting that the West has been clearly informed about Iran’s red lines and stances.

He held the US accountable for the current situation, reiterating that Washington’s possible return to the JCPOA must come with the termination of sanctions in a verifiable manner.

Iran and the remaining participants to the JCPOA have been holding talks in Vienna since April last year with the aim of reviving the deal by bringing the US into full compliance.

The US left the JCPOA in May 2018 under former president Donald Trump. The Vienna talks began on a promise by Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, to rejoin the deal and repeal the so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran. Biden, however, has so far failed to undo Trump’s own undoing of Barack Obama’s Iran policy, which led to the JCPOA in June 2015.

The eighth round of the Vienna talks began on December 27 with a focus on the removal of all sanctions that the United States had imposed on Iran after its unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA. The US is not allowed to directly attend the talks due to its pullout in 2018 from the deal with Iran.