COVID-19: Don’t Let China Lift Lockdown In Hotspots – OpEd

By N. S. Venkataraman

It is now recognized all over the world that COVID 19 originated from Wuhan region in China and China did not forewarn the world in right time about what is now known as the China virus disaster.

While the world is suffering due to the spread of virus enormously, China now claims that it has eliminated the virus spread in China and it has resumed it’s economic activities. It further claims that whatever virus spread happened in recent days is due to the travellers from abroad.

The world is struggling to know as to why the virus has occurred in China and what is the remedy.

However, China has not cared to explain how it stopped the spread. If it is true that China has really stopped the virus spread, it should inform the world about the strategies it adopted to solve the crisis, which would be highly beneficial to the world community at the present time.. As the originator of the China virus, China has the duty to keep the world informed about the happenings, as the virus spread do not recognize the borders between countries.

Even as the world is now experiencing deep distress and sufferings due to the spread of China virus, China has said that it has lifted the lockdown in several regions including the hotspots of virus and the economic activities have resumed. China now claims that it is active in the export market for it’s goods and services.

Since the spread of this virus is very fast and it has been very widespread in China, people outside China could not believe that China could have entirely eliminated the virus from it’s region. Of course, people living in China has to necessarily accept the information provided by Government of China, as the media in China is highly restricted and free speech is not allowed.

People across the world suspect that the virus could still be spreading in China and it is now too early for highly populous country like China to claim that the virus is out of China.

For example, the Tibet region in China has been occupied by China for several decades now and no one is permitted to enter Tibet or go out of Tibet without permission from the Chinese government. Tibet is a cold region and there are views that cold conditions could be receptive to the spread of the China virus. There is no word from China about the conditions in Tibet, while thousands of Tibetan refugees living around the world are extremely anxious to know as to whether Tibet region has been affected by the virus and if so, to what extent

Obviously, the decision of Government of China to lift the lockdown in all regions including Wuhan, has caused alarm all over the world. Many cannot but think that China is exhibiting irresponsible attitude in lifting the lockdown in the hotspots of the coronavirus which could spread anywhere and everywhere, as some researchers claim that this virus could be air borne.

As the adverse consequences of lifting the lockdown in hotspots in China could be very severe by spreading the virus across the world, it is high time that China should be firmly told to keep the hotspot area under lockdown at least for one more month, until the world would be free of this virus.

Who can tell this to China and will the Chinese government listen?

Obviously, United Nations Organisation / World Health Organisation, who seem to be giving benefit of doubt to China so far and seem to think that China is sinned against rather than sinning, should tell China that it should accept the responsibility and should be extremely careful in dealing with the virus issue in the days ahead.

With the resumption of industrial and economic activities in China, as claimed by China, it is the duty of the UNO / WHO to tell the world community to be extremely cautious in accepting the products and services exported from China. In the immediate future as the product could be infected.

Further, the ban on international travel to China should be enforced at least for one further month, to be reviewed after this period.

It is said that China has started allowing wet animal market to open and thrive, particularly in a situation where many believe that the source of the virus could be the wet animal market.

Hopefully, China will understand the world sentiments and the anxiety of the world citizens and respond to the appeal for not lifting the lockdown in the hotspots.

In the unfortunate event of China not listening to the appeal of the world community, UNO / WHO should take the initiative and talk to Chinese government on behalf of the world citizens and persuade Chinese government not to lift the lockdown in the hotspots .

If China still will not oblige, then there will be no alternative other than imposing some sanctions on China by UNO to make it behave.

It is hoped that China would ensure that such compulsive need for the world to impose sanctions against China would not become necessary.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.