Peaceful Resolution Of South China Sea Conflict: A Focus On UNCLOS, Open Communication, And Collaborative Development – OpEd

By Simon Hutagalung

The conflict in the South China Sea (SCS) involves several Southeast Asian nations, with China and the Philippines as the main disputants. It mainly revolves around territorial claims over islands and maritime areas believed to possess significant natural resources and strategic military value. This essay aims to analyze potential resolutions to the conflict, with a focus on peaceful negotiations guided by international law, open communication channels, confidence-building measures, cooperative resource development, adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and the involvement of impartial third-party mediators.

Peaceful Negotiations by International Law (UNCLOS)

International law, specifically UNCLOS, provides a robust framework for resolving maritime disputes. UNCLOS was established in 1982 and outlines the rights and responsibilities of nations in the world’s oceans. It promotes the peaceful use of marine resources and fair conflict resolution. Article 279 of UNCLOS states that disputes should be resolved through peaceful means, encouraging a collaborative international maritime order (United Nations, 1982).

The South China Sea conflict would benefit from utilizing the dispute resolution mechanisms outlined in UNCLOS, such as arbitration and judicial settlement. The 2013 arbitral case brought by the Philippines against China before the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague serves as a relevant precedent. The 2016 ruling invalidated China’s expansive “nine-dash line” claim, thereby reinforcing the principles enshrined in UNCLOS (Permanent Court of Arbitration, 2016). Despite China’s rejection of the ruling, it underscores the importance of legal frameworks in addressing disputes. Engaging in negotiations under the auspices of UNCLOS could enhance the legitimacy and acceptance of any resolutions reached.

Open Communication and Confidence-Building Measures

Efficient conflict resolution requires transparent and open communication, as well as measures to build trust among the claimant countries. Dialogue can help minimize misunderstandings and promote trust and cooperation. Track II diplomacy, involving non-governmental actors and experts, can complement official negotiations by providing informal channels for dialogue. Confidence-building measures could include establishing hotlines for immediate communication during incidents, conducting joint naval exercises, and sharing information on military activities. The ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and the ongoing negotiations for a Code of Conduct (CoC) between China and ASEAN serve as platforms that can facilitate such measures. The ARF promotes security dialogue and cooperation, while the CoC aims to prevent conflicts in the South China Sea (SCS) by establishing agreed-upon norms and regulations. Joint development of resources can also be considered.

The conflict in the South China Sea arises from the abundant resources in the region, such as fisheries and hydrocarbons. A practical solution can be achieved through the joint development of these resources, effectively transforming competition into cooperation. Joint Development Agreements (JDAs) allow claimant states to collectively exploit resources and share the benefits, temporarily setting aside sovereignty disputes. Clear legal frameworks, fair benefit-sharing mechanisms, and effective procedures for resolving disputes are essential to ensure the success of JDAs. The Joint Seismic Marine Undertaking (JMSU) of 2008, which involved China, the Philippines, and Vietnam, serves as a successful example of cooperation in resource development. The establishment of multilateral JDAs under international supervision would guarantee transparency and equity.

It is crucial to adhere to the mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of disputes outlined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). UNCLOS offers various mechanisms such as negotiation, mediation, conciliation, and arbitration to resolve conflicts peacefully. Complying with these mechanisms is vital for achieving sustainable conflict resolution. The ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) on the Philippines-China arbitration emphasizes the significance of respecting international judicial decisions.

While mediation and conciliation are non-binding, they provide constructive avenues for dialogue. Neutral third parties assist in these processes by facilitating negotiations and proposing solutions. While not legally binding, mediation and conciliation can lead to formal agreements. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) are additional forums available for judicial settlement under UNCLOS.

The involvement of neutral third-party mediators is crucial in facilitating dialogue and ensuring impartiality in negotiations. Respected international actors can enhance the legitimacy and acceptance of proposed solutions. Mediators can be states, international organizations, or individuals with expertise in conflict resolution and maritime law. The United Nations, through agencies like the UN Department of Political Affairs and Peacebuilding (DPPA), can provide mediation support. Regional organizations such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the East Asia Summit (EAS) can also contribute. Additionally, esteemed figures with extensive experience in Southeast Asian affairs, including former heads of state or diplomats, can serve as credible mediators.

Conclusion

In conclusion, resolving the South China Sea conflict requires pragmatic solutions such as joint resource development and adherence to peaceful settlement mechanisms outlined in UNCLOS. The involvement of neutral third-party mediators is essential to facilitate dialogue and ensure impartiality. By working together and respecting international laws and decisions with transparency, fairness, and a focus on sustainable conflict resolution, we can achieve peace in the South China Sea.

The conflict in the South China Sea is a complex geopolitical issue that requires a careful and collaborative approach to resolution. Adhering to international law, particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), is crucial for peaceful negotiations and fair resource allocation. Effective dialogue and trust-building measures can foster confidence among the countries making claims in the region, potentially transforming competition into collaboration when it comes to developing shared resources. Engaging impartial third-party mediators ensures objectivity and enhances the validity of proposed resolutions. By implementing these comprehensive measures, the South China Sea conflict can be effectively directed towards a sustainable and peaceful resolution.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

