Iran, Russia Sign Five-Year Cooperation Agreement On Product Standardization

By Tasnim News Agency

Tehran and Moscow have inked a five-year cooperation agreement aimed at standardizing traded products, particularly non-industrial goods and halal products, as announced by the Iranian Embassy in Russia.

“The Iranian and Russian sides signed a document on five-year cooperation between the two countries in the field of standardization. This document outlines the roadmap for cooperation between Iran and Russia in terms of the total volume of exported goods from Iran to Russia, as well as imported goods from Russia to Iran, in particular, non-industrial goods and halal products,” the embassy said on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed by Anton Shalaev, the head of the Russian Federal Technical Regulation and Metrology Agency, and Mehdi Eslampanah, the head of the Iranian National Standard Organization, during a meeting held in Moscow.

At the same event, the parties exchanged lists of priority goods to establish common standards and facilitate bilateral trade.

Anton Shalaev emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating, “It is very important for us that Iran and Russia, as two partners, create the most effective interaction in all areas of cooperation. To do this, it is necessary to define standards for strengthening industrial, investment, economic, and commercial cooperation.”

He also underscored the significance of the agreement, stating that “with the signing of such a document, effective interaction between the two countries is guaranteed for many years.”