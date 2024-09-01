Caught In The Crossfire: How Asia Can Steer The Future Amid US-China Power Struggles – Analysis

By Simon Hutagalung

Asia has witnessed a surge in strategic competition among major global powers, most notably the United States and China. The growing rivalry has placed Asia at the forefront, with significant implications including economic tensions and potential conflicts.

Given the complexity of the geopolitical landscape, Asian nations must pursue balanced and cooperative strategies to ensure regional stability. This essay will explore the factors underlying Asia’s pivotal role in this competition, the consequences of China’s assertive behaviour, and potential conflict flashpoints. It will also examine the role of Asian countries in navigating these challenges and provide recommendations for maintaining regional stability.

The Escalating Strategic Competition in Asia

Asia’s rising prominence on the world stage can be attributed to its economic dynamism and strategic location. This shift in global power dynamics has prompted major powers, particularly the United States and China, to emphasise the Indo-Pacific region more.

The United States has implemented an Indo-Pacific strategy intended to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific area, emphasizing principles such as the freedom of navigation, overflight, adherence to the rule of law, and open markets. This strategy is perceived as a direct response to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims to expand China’s economic and strategic influence through investments, infrastructure development, and trade partnerships across Asia and beyond.

To assert their influence, both the United States and China have strengthened their military presence and formed alliances within the region. For instance, the United States has established the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) with Japan, India, and Australia, as well as the AUKUS security pact with Australia and the United Kingdom. These alliances seek to counterbalance China’s growing military capabilities and assertiveness, particularly in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

Simultaneously, China’s aggressive military expansion, such as the construction of artificial islands and the militarization of key maritime features, has raised concerns among neighbouring nations and reinforced the perception of China as a regional hegemon.

China’s Behaviour and Its Impact on Southeast Asian Alignments

China’s assertive behaviour in the South China Sea has prompted some ASEAN countries to seek closer ties with the United States and its allies. This behaviour is significant due to the strategic and economic importance of the South China Sea as a vital waterway for global trade. China’s extensive territorial claims, as indicated by the “Nine-Dash Line,” overlap with the claims of ASEAN countries such as the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei. This has led to heightened tensions and concerns regarding sovereignty and freedom of navigation, as China has engaged in activities like constructing artificial islands, deploying military assets, and restricting access to contested areas.

In response to these actions, certain ASEAN countries have sought security assurances and partnerships with the United States and its allies to counterbalance China’s influence. For instance, the Philippines has renewed its defence ties with the United States through the Enhanced Cooperation Defense Agreement (EDCA), which allows for an increased rotational presence of U.S. forces in the Philippines. Similarly, Vietnam has strengthened its defence cooperation with the United States, including naval visits and potential arms sales. These alignments reflect a broader trend among ASEAN countries to seek external security partners to address the perceived threat posed by China’s assertiveness.

Several potential flashpoints in Asia could result in direct conflict between major powers. The South China Sea is a primary concern due to the overlapping territorial claims and the region’s strategic importance. The increased military presence of the United States and China, as well as frequent encounters between their naval and air forces, raise the risk of miscalculation and unintentional conflict.



Another significant flashpoint is the Taiwan Strait. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to achieve reunification. Although the United States does not formally recognize Taiwan as a separate state, it maintains a policy of strategic ambiguity and provides defence support to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act. This ambiguous stance has led to increased tensions, with China regularly conducting military drills near Taiwan and the United States conducting freedom of navigation operations in the region. Miscommunication or provocation could potentially escalate into a broader conflict involving major powers.



Broader security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region also contribute to regional tensions. Freedom of navigation operations aimed at challenging excessive maritime claims have become more frequent, and both China and the United States have intensified their military activities in the region. Furthermore, tensions in the East China Sea, particularly over the disputed Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands between China and Japan, further complicate the security environment in Asia. IV. Decoupling Economics and Its Impact



The strategic rivalry between the United States and China extends beyond the military domain into the economic sphere, with both countries engaging in decoupling measures. The U.S.-China trade war has resulted in escalated tariffs, trade restrictions, and a reassessment of supply chains. These measures have had implications for regional economies, causing shifts in trade patterns and heightened uncertainty for businesses operating in Asia. Technological competition, particularly in areas such as 5G technology, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence, has also intensified. The United States has imposed constraints on Chinese technology companies and aimed to limit China’s access to advanced technologies. These actions have compelled Asian countries to make intricate decisions concerning technological partnerships and supply chain dependencies while striking a delicate balance between economic interests and security cooperation.

The Role of Asia Countries

Asian countries face the challenge of managing the strategic competition between the United States and China while safeguarding their own security and economic interests. A well-balanced approach is pivotal for these nations to avoid entanglement in the rivalry and preserve their strategic independence. Several ASEAN countries have adopted a non-alignment policy, seeking to maintain positive relations with both the United States and China while abstaining from explicit alignment with either power.

Strengthening regional cooperation frameworks, such as ASEAN, is essential for effectively managing tensions and facilitating dialogue. ASEAN plays a crucial role in mediating disputes, fostering multilateral discussions, and promoting a rules-based order in the region. Collaboration on non-traditional security issues, such as cybersecurity, climate change, and public health, can also foster trust and cooperation among regional actors.

Recommendations for Regional Stability

1. Facilitating Multilateral Dialogue and Confidence-Building Measures: Asian countries should actively encourage dialogue between the United States and China within Asian-led forums, such as the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and the East Asia Summit (EAS). Joint military exercises, confidence-building measures, and diplomatic engagements can help mitigate mistrust and prevent conflicts.

2. Promoting Economic Integration and Interdependence: Strengthening regional trade agreements, such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), can enhance economic resilience and reduce dependence on any single external power. Additionally, promoting infrastructure connectivity and fostering partnerships in the digital economy can create shared economic interests that contribute to regional stability.

3. Developing Crisis Management Mechanisms: The establishment of communication hotlines and the implementation of crisis management frameworks are imperative for effectively managing incidents and preventing their escalation. It is crucial to have well-defined protocols in place for ensuring maritime and airspace safety, as this is essential to prevent accidental conflicts and guarantee the overall safety of navigation.

Conclusion:

The prominent position of Asia in the strategic rivalry between the United States and China highlights the necessity for regional cooperation, balanced diplomacy, and preemptive measures to manage tensions. While the competition between these two dominant powers presents notable challenges, Asian countries can play a pivotal role in maintaining stability by reinforcing regional frameworks, advocating for multilateralism, and safeguarding their strategic autonomy. By adopting these strategies, Asia can successfully navigate the intricate dynamics of great power rivalry and continue to prosper as a peaceful region.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

