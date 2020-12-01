Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Of India’s West Bengal: A Discordant Cultural Counterpart To Political Sheikh Mujib Of Muslim Majority Bangladesh – OpEd

By Q M Jalal Khan*

That is so when Bangladesh goes under the Awami-sponsored spirally expanding spells of Hindutva Indian influence. In several of my recently published articles, I have described how Bangladesh is under the manifold Indian occupation and colonization and how it is being made available to India at an ‘on-sale’ giveaway price. Manorial master India has been treating Bangladesh as if it were one of its feudal serfdoms in the North East since 2007. Controlled by classically communal India and Indian communalism, there cannot even be any upstream river water sharing between ‘husband’ (India) and ‘wife’ (Bangladesh); only the ‘husband’ India would have it all, to the utter desolation, deprivation and privation of the ‘wife’ Bangladesh. Sheikh Hasina also would have it all in terms of her authoritarian accumulation of power with no democratic transition to popular opposition on her agenda, as fascistically driven as it is.

All this is a fact matched by Rabindranath Tagore’s deep-seated dislike of the people of East Bengal/Bangladesh. A Hindu to the core, fanatically immersed in the prejudiced idea of Hindu supremacy, Tagore is a “Guru” and “Deity” to anti-Muslim and pro-Hindu ultra-secularists of Muslim majority Bangladesh. He and Sheikh Mujib are the only duo that matter in the increasing state of Hinduization of Bangladesh under the fascist Sheikh Hasina. It is as part of this increasing Hinduization that the present idol and statue culture surrounding Mujib’s and many other human images erected across Bangladesh is flourishing like anything, almost to the point of a brewing political storm.

As I have said elsewhere, “A great politician like Nur-e-Alam Siddiquee, a great intellectual like Dr Salimullah Khan, a great writer and singer like Mustafa Zaman Abbasi, a great thinker and columnist like Farhad Mazhar, and a great academic and writer like Ebne Golam Samad have expressed their serious reservation and strong opposition to the মূর্তি and (অ)মঙ্গল (অ)শোভাযাত্রা culture currently engulfing and billowing out of Bangladesh under the Hasina regime.”1 Another great politician Golam Mowla Rony has recently posted an article-length Facebook status against the Awami মূর্তি (idol) বা ভাস্কর্য (sculpted bust or statue) culture. Regardless of whether they are totem objects of worship or aesthetic beauty, there is no basic difference between the two and there is no room for them in Islamic culture, especially if they are of human images or those of a human beast, such as the pre-Islamic Sphynx in Egypt, Bamiyan Buddha in Afghanistan, and the Sindbad statue in Morocco. Towers and monuments and minarets free of human or animal images are completely different. Both মূর্তি বা ভাস্কর্য of any material (rock, stone, wood, clay) are the same as মন্দির (temple) বা উপাসনালয় (place of worship), প্রতিমা বা পুতলি (doll or idol), কুত্তা (dog) বা কুত্তি (bitch/female dog), যেই লাউ সেই কদু (gourd) or ডিম বা আন্ডা (the same egg).

To return to Hindu idol worshipping Tagore, he is much less worshipped in his own Hindu West Bengal where he is put on a much lower pedestal. His deep antipathy towards Islam and Muslims was too reprehensible, too insuppressible for him to hide. Like his elder contemporaries Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and Sarat Chandra Chatterjee, who believed in Hindu ‘gentleman’ (bhadralok ভদ্রলোক) supremacy over the other cultures and communities, Tagore also was a Hindu nationalist and a believer in Hindu ideology, not the famous internationalist and humanist poet as his anti-Muslim admirers and worshipers would like to portray him to be. According to Joya Chatterjee:

বাঙলার হিন্দুরা সংখ্যায় কম হলেও সাংস্কৃতিক দিক থেকে তাঁরা মুসলমানদের চেয়ে শ্রেষ্ঠ! কাজেই শাসন করার অধিকার শুধুমাত্র হিন্দুদের!! লর্ড জেটল্যান্ডের কাছে প্রেরিত এমন একটি অগণতান্ত্রিক ও ফ্যাসিবাদি দাবির স্মারকলিপিতে কবি রবীন্দ্রনাথ ঠাকুর স্বাক্ষর করেছিলেন । আরও অনেক খ্যাতনামা হিন্দু ব্যক্তিত্ব ঐ স্মারকে স্বাক্ষর করেন;এদের মধ্যে ছিলেন ঔপন্যাসিক শরৎচন্দ্র চট্টপাধ্যায়,এশিয়াটিক সোসাইটির প্রেসিডেন্ট দার্শনিক ব্রজেন্দ্রনাথ শীল,রসায়নবিদ ডক্টর পিসি রায় এবং কোলকাতা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের ভাইস-চ্যান্সেলর ড.শ্যামাপ্রসাদ মুখার্জী । এহেন রবীন্দ্রনাথ ঠাকুর কি করে অসাম্প্রদায়িক ও মানবতাবাদী কবি হতে পারেন? সূত্র:বাংলা ভাগ হল–জয়া চ্যাটাার্জী,পৃষ্ঠা৩১

Among other things, his story রীতিমত নভেল shows the dark side of his Hindu chauvinist bigotry. Sometimes an overt, sometimes a covert version of the openly Hindu communal writers of his time, Tagore did not fail to draw scathing criticism even from the leftist progressive writers such as Dr Ahmad Sharif of Dhaka University (DU):

বাংলাদেশে প্রগতিশীল চিন্তাধারার একজন পথিকৃৎ হিসেবে পরিচিত আহমদ শরীফের পর্যবেক্ষণ ছিল ‘রবীন্দ্রনাথ নিছক একজন কবি নন। তার সৃষ্টির জগতে ও মনোজগতে ইসলাম ও মুসলিম সম্বন্ধে একটা অবজ্ঞার-দ্বেষণার ভাব বদ্ধমূল ছিল।‘ বাঙালী মুসলমানের আরেক শক্তিশালী সাহিত্যিক আবুল মনসুর আহমদের পর্যবেক্ষণ হল রবীন্দ্রনাথ বাঙলার জাতীয় কবি নন। সময়ের প্রভাবশালী চিন্তক সলিমুল্লাহ খানের কাছে রবীন্দ্রনাথ সাম্প্রদায়িক। অন্যদিকে আমরা দেখি হিন্দু আত্ম পরিচয় নিয়ে রবীন্দ্রনাথের কোন সংশয় ছিল না। তথাপি, বাংলাদেশে তাঁকে অহিন্দু বা স্যাকুলার প্রমাণের জন্য বহু কসরত করেন ঠাকুরের ভক্তকুল। আবার রবীন্দ্রনাথের সার্বিক পরিচয়কে পাশকাটিয়ে কেবল মাত্র তাঁর কবি বা সাহিত্য সত্তাকে এখানে আমরা হাজির থাকতে দেখি। ঠাকুরের জমিদার চরিত্র বা তাঁর রাজনৈতিক পরিচয় এখানে একপ্রকার অনালোকিত। এসব বিষয়কে সামনে রেখে সামগ্রিকভাবে রবীন্দ্রনাথকে বুঝার চেষ্টা আমরা করেছি। সে লক্ষ্যে প্রচলিত রবীন্দ্র বন্দনার পরিবর্তে ক্রিটিকাল পর্যালোচনা আমরা হাজির করতে চেষ্টা করেছি। নিন্মোক্ত পোস্টগুলোতে পাঠক সেই চিত্রই পাবেন। আজকে রবীন্দ্রনাথ ঠাকুরের জন্মদিনে আমাদের এই পরিবেশনা গ্রহণ করুন। 2

Much of the criticism of Tagore by Hungarian Marxist philosopher and literary historian George Lukács in his review of the former’s 1916 “Gandhi” novel ঘরে বাইরে/Ghare Baire (translated as “The Home and the World” by Tagore’s nephew, Surendranath Tagore in 1919) is true and valid.3 About rewarding Tagore with the Nobel prize in 1913 and the British knighthood in 1915, Lukács said of the British ruling class: “It is repaying its intellectual agent in the struggle against the Indian freedom movement.” He thought Tagore did not have much of a creativity in his works, as some of them were lifted from other sources, with or without acknowledgement. However, there is a controversy about the Lukács review which claims that the character Sandip in the novel represents Gandhi, who came to prominence in 1919 in the context of the Khilafat movement.

Despite Tagore’s considerable contribution in Bengali literature and music, his sectarian and communal mindset is not far to seek. His stiff opposition to the creation of East Bengal (now Bangladesh) under Lord Curzon in 1905 as well as his opposition to the establishment of Dhaka University under Lord Hardinge from 1912 onwards is widely known. Tagore opposed the efforts to establish DU in 1921 as much as he had earlier opposed the creation of East Bengal.

Those who liberally worship the (Portuguese) Luso-Indian Tagore4 claim that he could not be an anti-DU when he visited DU in 1926 and later accepted D Litt for which he however could not personally attend the degree-awarding ceremony. What a lame and ludicrous logic? What a lean and thin excuse! Do the present American political, diplomatic, commercial, and friendly ties with Vietnam and Bangladesh occlude or obliterate the history of its earlier armed opposition to those countries during their struggle for independence or unification in 1960s and 70s?

That Tagore once visited DU does not efface or obscure his earlier opposition to it just as Pundit Haraprasad Shastri’s joining DU to teach there for a better salary (than he used to get at Kolkata University) does not cancel or negate the fact of his vehement opposition to the establishment of DU. There were 22 other leading Hindu intellectuals, including the then VC of Kolkata University Sir Ashutosh Mukherjee (married to Tagore’s niece), Sir Rashbihari Ghosh, Babu Girish Banerjee, and Surendranath Banerjee (a politician), among others. They sent their resistance/opposition letter to Viceroy Hardinge not once but as many as 18 times with the name of Tagore appearing first on the list of the petitioners. Tagore presided over the anti-DU campaign meetings in Calcutta. Historical facts remain as such and need not be distorted and camouflaged.

In much the same way as mentioned above, Tagore’s song “My Golden Bengal” (Amar Sonar Bangla আমার সোনার বাংলা), which was written for the cause of the reunification of Lord Curzon-instituted divided Bengal around 1905/06, long before the independence of Bangladesh, and which, therefore, had nothing to do, even proleptically or anticipatorily, with the struggle for the independence of a separate Bangladesh in 1971, should not have been the national anthem of Bangladesh. Neither did Mujib want the song, which, according to critics and scholars, is full of idolatry, as the national anthem of Bangladesh. Instead, he wanted D L Roy’s ধন ধান্য পুষ্প ভরা আমাদের এই বসুন্ধরা/Dhana Dhannya Pushpo Bhara Amader Ei Boshundhrara (“This earth of ours is filled with riches, rice, and flowers”) to have that status.5

Tagore was a worshipper of the extremely communal and war-mongering Maratha leader Shivaji. If he was a Gandhian figure, he was also effusive in praise for Shivaji, a thuggish warrior, who killed thousands and ransacked the Indian south then ruled by Muslim Sultans. The smokescreen of pro-Hindu, pro-Tagore, and pro-Indian emotionalism should not be in excess of the historical reality nor should it supersede the overriding logical and dispassionate objectivity. (Here one may correlate that, according to Dr Bhattacharya, an honest and enlightened intellectual and one of the most popular online activists, the history of the widespread bank loots in Bangladesh under the Hasina regime could be traced back to Tagore’s grandfather Dwarakanath Tagore).6 Similarly, the robbery of Hasina’s Bangladesh (Central) Bank can be traced back to Indian RAW through the hands of Shuvankar Shaha, an executive director at the same Bank, and Dipak Chandra Das, an official of the State Bank of India.7

It is to be stressed that the first and premier university of Bangladesh, that is, DU, along with Dhaka Medical College, BUET, and many other key institutions, would not have seen the light of day without the historic political fight and vast material contribution in landed estates by the noble and aristocratic large-hearted Zeminder family of Dhaka, now, most unfortunately, most ungratefully forgotten. Those great institutions were the dreams of Nawab Sir Salimullah, who is believed to have been secretly killed in 1915 only at the age of 43 for his determination to achieve the lofty goals he stood for in the interest of the people of East Bengal (now Bangladesh).8 He and the other members of the great Nawab family have been forgotten the way Muslim rebels who put up a heroic resistance, along with the Hindus, against the British rule, have been forgotten. They have been forgotten the way the “first man” of Bangladesh’s independence, Navy Commander Muazzem Hussain, one of the accused in the Agartala conspiracy and killed on the night of 26 March in front of his family, has been forgotten.

Thanks to Dr Bhattacharya, who points out that while the modern Indian history remembers only the Hindu leaders, such as Gandhi, Nehru, Subhas Bose, Krishna Menon, Sarojini Naidu, Arobindo, Chittya Ranjan, Khudiram Bose, Surya Sen, and Pritilata, among others, it hardly mentions the Muslim leaders of All India Congress, who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the freedom of the Indian subcontinent. Those Muslim leaders would include: former Congress Presidents Hakim Ajmal Khan and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Barrister Khawja Abdul Majid (and his wife), and Barrister Saifuddin Kislu, whose detention and forced exile by the British government triggered the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on 13 April 1919.

Similarly, there were other heroic Muslim rebels, such as, Inqilab leader Palwan Shishu Khan and those who belonged to Netaji Subhas Bose’s Azad Hind Fauj: Abid Hasan, Shahnewaj Khan, Aziz Ahmed, D M Khan, Abdul Karim Gani, Col Jilani, and Lt Col Z Kiyani. Also forgotten are the great sufferings and sacrifices for the cause of freedom by Maulana Shah Waliullah Dehlavi/Dehlawi (1703-1762), Maulana Fazle Haq Khairebadi (1796-1861), Sher Ali Afridi (hanged in 1872 for killing Viceroy Lord Mayo), Maulana Obaidullah Sindhi (1872-1944, born Buta Singh Uppal, to convert at the age of 15), and Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah (1905-1982), among others.9

People of the Muslim country of Bangladesh and their leaders need to widely and wholeheartedly promote the true spirit of Islam in a holistic and comprehensive, not opportunistically partial manner. Apart from those mentioned above as a source of inspiration and motivation, their another great example for emulation and inculcation could very well be the great Islamic scholar Shaykh Ahmad al-Fārūqī al-Sirhindī (1564–1624), who revived Islam in its true character and opposed the newly adopted religion of Din-i-Ilahi by the Mughal emperor Akbar. In his dissident outlook, emperor Akbar attempted to unify his empire by forming a new faith, which sought to combine the various mystical forms of religious practices of the many communities that made up his empire. It is in the same way that the cultish obscenity of the worship of Tagore and Shaikh Mujib (along with the support and sympathy for the idols and statues of humans and Hindu deities and participation in Hindu festivals) by the people of Muslim faith approaches a syncretistic and blasphemous amalgamation of their religious faith, first and foremost, in the oneness of God/Allah the Almighty. There cannot be any compromise with the belief in the absolute truth of the divine reality as revealed in Islam’s holy book (the Words of God/Allah the Almighty) and interpreted by those of His Prophet Mohammad (SM, peace be upon him).

In Bangladesh, of which the state religion is only nominally Islam, the religion is unfortunately far from being actively, uniformly, and widely pursued. The constitution designates Islam as the state religion but, in the name of secularism, the government prohibits religious discrimination to the extent of providing, ironically, far more and disproportionate equality to the minority Hindus than the majority Muslims, particularly under the present fascist regime, a lackey of India, In the name of secularism, there is an active, even vigorous promotion of Hindu and atheist culture and demotion and displacement of Islam and Islamic tradition and culture, and Islamic ethics and ethos. The country is, therefore, flooded with religious discrimination and abuse of secularism, as it is submerged under corruption and repression, pushing to the backseat the religion of the absolute majority, Islam, which is in fact a religion of peace, truthfulness, unity, honesty, justice, equality, rule of law, transparency and accountability.

*About the author: Q M Jalal Khan: Author of Bangladesh: Political and Literary Reflections on a Divided Country (Peter Lang, 2018) and Bangladesh Divided: Political and Literary Reflections on a Corrupt Police and Prison State (Peter Lang, 2019), in addition to numerous other publications on literature and culture. After disengaging from many years of full-time teaching abroad, American-educated Dr Khan is currently on the adjunct faculty at an institution of higher learning in North America. His recent work, “Sheikh Hasina’s Brutal BNP-Phobia and Her Scandalous “Midnight” Power Grab Through Vampire Vote Dacoity and Villainous “S/Election” Rigging With an All-Time High Record of Humongous White-Collar Corruption” has appeared in Sabria Chowdhury Balland (ed), Bangladesh: A Suffering People Under State Terrorism (Peter Lang, 2020).

Notes:

