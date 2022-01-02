Half A Billion Dollars Given To Military: Help Is Stop It – OpEd

By Burma Campaign UK

Around half a billion dollars.



That’s how much money a gas project run by French and American companies could have given to the military by the first anniversary of the military coup, which took place on February 1, 2021.



US President Biden and French President Macron are refusing to act to stop American and French companies funding the Burmese military and the human rights violations they commit.



Macron has veto power over EU sanctions to stop gas revenue reaching the military. Unless he agrees, the EU can’t act.

American oil giant Chevron, and French oil giant Total, are part of a consortium of companies operating the Yadana gas field in Burma. Before the surge in global gas prices in the past year, the project was estimated to earn the military around $400 million dollars annually. Chevron and Total are too embarrassed to reveal exactly how much the project is earning the military now.



Tell Biden and Macron to stop blocking sanctions on gas revenue.



American and French companies must be stopped from funding human rights violations in Burma.



