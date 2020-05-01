North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Reappears At Fertilizer Plant

By VOA

By William Gallo

After a wave of news reports that he was gravely sick or even dead, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappeared in public Saturday — for the first time in 21 days — at a fertilizer factory.

North Korean state radio said Kim attended the completion ceremony for a phosphate fertilizer plant in Sunchon, a city north of the capital, Pyongyang.

Rumors about Kim’s health began to swirl after he skipped a major North Korean political anniversary April 15. The reason he did not attend is still unclear.

The Daily NK, a Seoul-based website, reported that he was recovering from heart surgery. Several U.S. media said the U.S. had been monitoring intelligence he was in grave danger.

