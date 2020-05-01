ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, May 2, 2020

George Soros. Photo credit: European Commission

Soros-Funded Attack On Cardinal Dolan – OpEd

Catholic malcontents, who are infinitely more concerned about the weather than the intentional killing of innocent children, are upset that Cardinal Timothy Dolan was gracious in his recent remarks about President Trump.

They are an embarrassment.

The first person listed as a critic of the New York archbishop in the Crux article is John Gehring. He is funded by the atheist billionaire George Soros. End of story.

If I were on their side, I would not be so stupid as to flag a guy who owes his livelihood to an anti-Catholic and anti-Semitic bigot. But I am so happy they did.



William Donohue

William Donohue is the current president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights in the United States, and has held that position since 1993.

