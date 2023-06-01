Iran’s FM Leaves For South Africa To Attend BRICS Meeting

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian left Tehran for Cape Town, South Africa on Thursday morning at the head of a high-ranking political delegation to participate in a meeting of the BRICS group of countries.

Amirabdollahian will attend the meeting at the invitation of his South African counterpart.

During his visit, the Iranian foreign minister is also scheduled to hold high-profile meetings with his counterparts to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

The BRICS Group includes the world’s emerging economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa- which hold about half of world’s population, accounting for 30 percent of total land area of the world.

The significance of this group and its leading role in the world economy has caused several countries including Iran to show their tendency to join the trade and economic organization.

The meeting of the BRICS group of countries is slated on June 2.