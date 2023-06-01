NY Taking Legislative Action To Stop ‘Transition’ Until A Fossil Fuel Replacement Is Identified – OpEd

By Ronald Stein

In May 2023, New York Senator George Borrello Introduced Legislation to Prohibit Use of Fossil Fuels in Manufacturing of Renewable Energy Equipment. Obviously, the Senator is cognizant of the reality that all the parts and components for wind turbines and solar panels are made with the oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil! Thus, ridding the world of oil will eliminate wind turbines, solar panels, and EV batteries!

Senator Borrello stated, “In order to produce and install renewable energy sources at the scale that will be required to power our entire state, the environmental toll from coal-fired power, diesel fuel and the mining of rare earth metals will be extensive and exists at cross-purposes with the stated goals of those advancing the climate agenda,” said Sen. Borrello. “If they truly believe that fossil fuels must be eliminated, then the state (New York) should not be financing the proliferation of structures whose manufacture, transport and installation produces significant emissions.”

“Those who blindly call for New York to rapidly transition to renewable energy are perpetrating a shell game for political purposes, at great cost to our environment. This legislation would halt further damage as we wait for renewable technologies that can be produced sustainably, ethically and in cooperation with the goal of truly protecting our environment,” he concluded.

N.Y. Senator Borrello’s legislation summarizes the reality that world leaders are not cognizant enough to know that renewables only generate electricity. Currently, New York has no plans for the replacement of what is now manufactured from fossil fuels, which are supporting the eight billion on this planet!

It is time to conclude that wind and solar represent an investment sink hole just for the generation of occasional unreliable electricity. Such investments are not sustainable and are unable to support a modern economy, as electricity alone is not a replacement for the more than 6,000 products that are made from the oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil that did not exist 200 years ago and were responsible for the world population from 1 to 8 billion in less than 200 years.

In the bill, Borrello cites the “inherent environmental and ethical conflict” that results from using an emission-producing energy sources to manufacture “green” energy sources such as wind turbines, solar panels, and electric cars. “Currently, the products cited as the solution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions are manufactured, distributed, and installed using fossil fuels. Coal is burned to forge steel for the foundations, towers, and blades of wind turbines. Diesel-powered heavy equipment transports components, clears sites, digs foundations, and assembles the structures,” he said. “Solar panels require the extraction of rare earth minerals and depend on coal as the primary energy source for the manufacturing process.”

Today, world leaders have NO planned replacement for the supply chain of products that are made from the oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil that did not exist two hundred years ago. Those same products were responsible for the world population from 1 to 8 billion in less than two hundred years and continue to be demanded by today’s humanity.

A 1-minute video produced by Epoch Times is short, educational, and entertaining as it discusses the elephant in the room that no one wants to talk about. The video is about renewables that only generate electricity, but manufacture nothing for society. The video has already been viewed by more than 800,000 people on social media! https://www.youtube.com/shorts/stf2YrznkZU .

After world leaders have viewed the video, they will have a better understanding of Senator Borrello’s legislation. Environmentalists wish to rid the world of emissions from fossil fuels but have no plans to identify the replacement for the oil derivatives that are the basis of more than 6,000 products and all the fuels for the 50,000 merchant ships, 50,000 aircraft, militaries, and space programs that support the eight billion on this planet!

Please enjoy the educational, and entertaining 1-minute video and kindly share with others, along with the legislative actions by New York Senator Borrello.

It’s time to focus on identifying the fossil fuel replacement that can support the supply chain of products and fuels to keep the 8 billion on this planet alive and healthy, and end further subsidies, tax credits, and investments in wind turbine and solar panel technologies just for the transition to unreliable generation of intermittent electricity.