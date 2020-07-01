ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, July 2, 2020

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran Blasts France’s ‘Meddlesome’ Remarks On Judicial Verdicts

Iran’s Foreign Ministry rejected meddlesome comments from France about recent rulings that Iranian courts have issued.

In a statement on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi denounced the French officials’ recent stances on two Iranian convicts.

“Hearing the cases and issuing rulings on crimes committed by Iranian nationals in a fair judicial procedure and within the framework of civil regulations and rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran are within the purview of Iran’s judicial courts,” Mousavi underlined.

“Ms. Adelkhah and Ruhollah Zam have been sentenced proportional to the crimes committed and are serving their sentences,” the spokesperson said.

He also stressed that the foreign ministry of France lacks any competence and authority to meddle in Iranian judicial cases, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran would not approve any interference in its internal affairs.”

His comments came after France made meddlesome comments over Iran’s internal affairs following a death sentence issued against Ruhollah Zam, the administrator of a counterrevolutionary website and Telegram channel.

France’s foreign ministry has described the death sentence as “a serious blow to freedom of expression and press freedom in Iran,” saying Paris opposes its use “everywhere and in all circumstances.”

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

