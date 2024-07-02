Two Woman Ticket For Democrats? – OpEd

By Prof. Umberto Sulpasso

The need to replace Biden has a winning replacement solution: For the first time, two women on a presidential ticket. It is a solution that would exalt young people and progressive voters and it would give full guarantee to existing laws.

That Joe Biden could be a good President of America was widely hoped for and even possible given his curriculum, devoid of creative political impulses, but of solid confirmations. In past elections, there were even electoral momentums in typically Republican states.

Contrary to what is now being said, Biden has not been a bad president. Still, he has not had the impetus that one expects from those who run the most powerful nation in the world, but he did what was in his nature.

Unfirtunately where expectations have been lowered are in foreign policy.

Biden’s major failures are clear in foreign policy. The first being he has not been able to stop Benjamin Netanyahu’s uncontrolled thirst for revenge who, in order to protect himself from an almost certain judicial conviction and from a humiliating embarrassment of the Israeli secret services, is leading Israel towards a single war against all without the slightest respect for human values. Killing thousands of people in Gaza, promoting the idea that Israel wants to get rid of Palestinians in name of Great Israel, Netanyahu has become the main promoter of anti-Semitic sentiments around the world. It is well known that once the beasts are woken up, it is difficult to bring them back to their cages, and what is worse, he is awakening these feelings also in America, where pro-Palestinian demonstrations in light of the humanitarian disasters that Israel’s PM is carrying out are increasingly widespread in an anti-Israel key. A Biden who had taken a stand for the two states would have given a sign of shared policy now at a global level.

Biden’s other foreign policy failure is the NATO-backed war against Russia through Ukraine. Biden has spent countless financial resources to promote the idea of a NATO presence in Ukraine, which is in fact an incentive for an all-out nuclear war. Are we really sure that NATO needs to place nuclear weapons in the Kyiv – Moscow arena (471 miles in a straight line), in distances that are much shorter than those of Cuba and Washington DC (1,131 miles)? If Kennedy was right – and he was right – to call for the immediate elimination of nuclear weapons, are we sure that Putin is not right in refusing to have them installed in his backyard?

Ukraine cannot fail to be a neutral territory with regard to the nuclear military terrain, and NATO must review its policy. Biden, on the other hand, has supported this position, which is creating more and more hostility on the international level.

In addition to these reasons, and his poor performance in the recent debate Biden that saw many question his age, it is increasingly likely that he is condemned to lose the upcoming elections. The New York Times in an editorial asked Biden to withdraw if he wants to be useful to the country.

But if that were to happen, how do you replace him? The only possible winning solution is what I can call 2WT: A Two Woman Ticket of Kamala Harris for president and Michelle Obama as vice president. In my opinion, this would be a fantastic ticket.

By withdrawing Biden, the logical replacement should in fact be that of the current VP and she could nominate Michelle Obama on her ticket.

This solution would be of infinite appeal to all classes of social innovators. The Young, students, and minorities. For the first time, two women on a presidential ticket. For the first time, two social innovators. The allure of this novelty would wake up rivers of abstainers and would call support from all over the world,

This would be a courageous solution that America is capable of promoting and would be an immense cultural novelty on a global level.

And there is the legislative road. Biden, if he really wants to be useful to the nation, should resign as president and be replaced for the next three months by Kamala Harris, who could thus face the critical phases of the election campaign as president. Harris could run the campaign properly and could appoint Michelle Obama as VP to the ticket. That is a winning team.