Lebanon: Five Dead In Ambush On Hezbollah Mourners South Of Beirut
By Arab News
At least five people including three Hezbollah members were killed in Khalde, south of Beirut on Sunday when a funeral for a party member was ambushed.
Several people were wounded in the exchange of fire in the Khalde area between members of the Lebanese Shiite group and Sunni residents, after a funeral for Ali Shibli was attacked.
Shibli was killed the night before.
Sectarian tensions have long flared in Khalde between the town's mixed Shi'ite and Sunni residents.
Footage of a video broadcast on Hezbollah’s Manar TV channel showed a volley of gunfire being fired on the convoy of mourners arriving at the home of Shibli.
Iranian-backed Hezbollah urged the Lebanese authorities to pursue the culprits saying the incident reflected lawlessness and bigotry.
Prime minister-designate Najib Mikati appealed for “restraint” and warned against confessional “discord”.