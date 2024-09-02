Boosting Pakistan’s IT Exports – OpEd

By Dr. Sahibzada Muhammad Usman

The Information Technology (IT) sector in Pakistan has witnessed a remarkable surge in recent years, marking it as one of the country’s most dynamic and promising industries.

According to a recent report by the State Bank of Pakistan, IT exports have shown a substantial increase of 24% in the fiscal year 2023-24, rising from $2.59 billion in the previous year to an impressive $3.2 billion. This growth trend reached a pinnacle in June of this year, when the IT sector recorded $300 million in exports—a 33% increase compared to the same period last year. This surge in exports underscores the growing influence and potential of Pakistan’s IT industry on the global stage, particularly within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, especially Saudi Arabia.

A key factor behind this impressive growth is the enhanced services provided by Pakistani IT companies in GCC countries. This expansion is largely the result of several bilateral agreements signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the past year. These agreements have not only opened the doors for foreign investment in Pakistan’s IT companies and startups but have also laid the groundwork for a more robust digital infrastructure through joint ventures, training programs, and the establishment of innovation centers. These initiatives are expected to bolster research and innovation, particularly in advanced technologies, while also improving the country’s digital infrastructure, including fiber optic networks, data centers, and cloud computing capabilities.

Looking forward, the future of Pakistan’s IT sector appears even more promising, with anticipated collaborations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in various cutting-edge domains. These include e-governance, smart infrastructure, e-health, e-education, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, cloud computing, e-gaming, and blockchain. These collaborative efforts are poised to not only accelerate the growth of Pakistan’s IT sector but also position it as a leader in technological innovation within the region.

The initiatives undertaken by the State Bank of Pakistan have also played a pivotal role in this upward trajectory. Notably, the decision to allow IT exporters to retain up to 50% of their capital in special foreign currency accounts—an increase from the previous 35%—has provided much-needed financial stability. Additionally, the relative stability in the value of the Pakistani rupee has contributed to the sector’s growth, providing a more predictable financial environment for IT companies and freelancers.

Despite these positive developments, the IT sector in Pakistan faces several significant challenges that could impede its sustained growth. One of the primary concerns is the inconsistency in the growth rate of IT exports over the past few years. This volatility is largely attributed to global political and economic conditions, as well as the policies of successive Pakistani governments, which have directly impacted the operational environment for IT companies and freelancers.

For Pakistan to fully capitalize on the potential of its IT sector, it is imperative to address these foundational challenges. There is an urgent need to ensure a reliable and uninterrupted supply of electricity, as well as consistent access to social media platforms and the internet. Recent disruptions in internet services have been particularly disheartening for IT companies and freelancers, highlighting the need for substantial improvements in telecom services and internet bandwidth. The development of modern IT parks and incubation centers is also crucial for nurturing innovation and providing a conducive environment for startups and established companies alike.

Moreover, to attract foreign investment and foster long-term growth, Pakistan must focus on developing a skilled workforce that meets international standards. This requires not only continuous infrastructure development but also an emphasis on education and training in information technology. The introduction of technology-based subjects and specialized IT expertise in educational institutions is essential, along with aligning these institutions with international certification standards. Additionally, exposing students to IT at an early age, particularly at the school level, will help build a strong foundation for the future workforce, ensuring that Pakistan remains competitive in the global IT market.

In the context of Pakistan’s social and cultural landscape, the IT sector also holds great potential for empowering women. By focusing on IT education and training from the elementary level, particularly for female students, Pakistan can cultivate a generation of skilled female IT professionals. This would not only enhance women’s participation in the workforce but also contribute to improving the quality of life for their families, thereby elevating the country’s socio-economic status. Encouraging STEM education for girls and prioritizing funding for women-oriented tech programs are crucial steps toward increasing female representation in the IT sector. Additionally, IT companies should adopt gender-inclusive policies, provide safe transportation, daycare facilities, and offer professional development opportunities to encourage greater female participation.

Currently, Pakistan’s global reputation as a hub for cutting-edge IT and digital services is at a critical juncture. To ensure that the country remains competitive, the government must prioritize infrastructure development, education, and policy support for the IT sector. By addressing these challenges and capitalizing on the opportunities at hand, Pakistan can make significant strides toward economic independence and establish itself as a leading player in the global IT industry.