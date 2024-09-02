Doomsday Clock: Ticking Closer To Nuclear Catastrophe – OpEd

By Lim Teck Ghee

The latest news report on the war front in Ukraine and Russia by RT, the 24/7 English-language news channel which brings the Russian view on global news should give cause for concern not only to those monitoring the Doomsday Clock but also to all peace loving people.

The Doomsday Clock is a device used by the Science and Security Board Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (SSB) to warn the public about how close we are to destroying our world with dangerous technologies, especially arising from the nuclear weapon arsenals available to the major powers.

In 2023 the Clock was moved to 90 seconds to midnight. Midnight is the time when the world’s population faces global catastrophe. This move, precipitated by the war in Ukraine and the threat of nuclear weapons being used, was the closest to midnight since the clock was created in 1947.

In January this year, the same time was maintained. According to SSB,

“Today, we once again set the Doomsday Clock at 90 seconds to midnight because humanity continues to face an unprecedented level of danger. Our decision should not be taken as a sign that the international security situation has eased. Instead, leaders and citizens around the world should take this statement as a stark warning and respond urgently, as if today were the most dangerous moment in modern history. Because it may well be.” (See https://thebulletin.org/doomsday-clock/)

Right now, if the SSB is asked to reset the clock, it is likely that it will move the timing even closer to midnight – 60 seconds?

What Russia Is Signalling

Consider the news that has recently emerged from the Russian side but is largely ignored or provided with a different spin by western mainstream media:

On 28 August, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted of the US and its allies: “We are now confirming once again that playing with fire – and they are like small children playing with matches – is a very dangerous thing for grown-up uncles and aunts who are entrusted with nuclear weapons in one or another Western countries.” He also warned: “Americans unequivocally associate conversations about [a] Third World War as something that, God forbid, if it happens, will affect Europe exclusively.”

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Moscow might engage in an asymmetrical response to the US supply of long-range systems to Ukraine, by arming groups or countries hostile to Washington – such as North Korea – with advanced weaponry.

On 30 August, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that there was indication that “Ukraine has been given carte blanche for operations in Russian regions. The administration of [US President] Joe Biden is obviously getting ready to make new concessions to Zelensky and give him a free hand to use virtually any type of American weapons, including [for attacks] deep into Russian territory,”

In addition to the Russian warning on the consequences of war escalation, the possibility of a nuclear blast incident – whether by mistake or intent – has become very real with Russia urging Western backers of Ukraine to use their leverage to stop attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power site in the disputed Kursk region.

According to the Russian Deputy Representative to the United Nations, Dimitry Polyanskiy, “This kind of recklessness … potentially could trigger a nuclear incident with tragic consequences for the whole of Europe.”

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of engaging in acts of nuclear terrorism with the latest round of conflict in Kursk bringing the possibility of a disaster that could eclipse the scale of previous disasters at nuclear power plants.

Much of the war coverage and commentaries from the Russian side is accessible in RT which, besides English, also has Spanish, French, German, Arabic, Portuguese and Serbian language audiences.

Although a Russian state-controlled news television network, its opinion pieces and commentaries should not be simply dismissed as propaganda or disinformation, half truths and lies to influence public opinion.

Meanwhile, there is worrying news that Russia intends to change its nuclear doctrine based on an analysis of the conflicts of recent years and the “escalation course” of the West.

According to Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, in a comment to TASS, as reported by European Pravda

“As we have repeatedly stated, the work is at an advanced stage, and there is a clear determination to make a correction, which is due in large part to the study and analysis of the experience of conflict development in recent years, including, of course, everything related to our Western opponents’ escalation course.”

Stopping the Advance Towards Midnight

These are warnings and signals which Ukraine, NATO, the United States and the rest of the world need to take very seriously.

We can expect that war hawks – including western think tanks and media – will continue to ignore them. We have seen the pro-war lobbies and other interest groups dismiss the ticking of the Doomsday Clock and refuse to join the dots on the prospect of a nuclear catastrophe taking place for too long.

All need reminding that a nuclear war or similar disaster is not a computer game in which there can be winners and losers. All of humanity is at stake and will be losers.