FOCAC 2024: Green Ambitions And Strategic Alliances – OpEd

By Dr. Imran Khalid

The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) has become a cornerstone of the evolving relationship between China and Africa, propelling their development partnership to unprecedented heights. As the 2024 summit approaches, it arrives at a time marked by global anti-globalization sentiments, rising political instability, and the unsettling retreat of democracies.

In this fraught landscape, FOCAC stands out as a beacon for the Global South, offering a platform for deeper cooperation and collaborative development. This summit isn’t just another diplomatic event; it’s a strategic response to a world in flux, where China and African nations are charting a course that prioritizes mutual growth and resilience. The 2024 FOCAC meeting promises to solidify these ties, reinforcing a shared vision of progress that transcends the challenges of our time, and positioning China, Africa, and the broader Global South as pivotal players in the future global order.

Amid intensifying geopolitical rivalry, China is also reorienting its global infrastructure initiative, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), toward what it now terms the “green BRI” and “small is beautiful” projects. The summit’s theme, “Joining Hands to Promote Modernization,” underscores China’s commitment to deepening ties with Africa in this new phase of global development. The summit aims to open up new vistas for China-Africa relations, particularly in supporting Africa’s green development. As China recalibrates its global strategy, FOCAC 2024 could mark a new chapter in Sino-African cooperation, blending economic ambition with environmental stewardship. This reflects China’s broader strategic goals, aiming to strengthen its influence and foster a sustainable, mutually beneficial partnership with African nations as part of its evolving global vision.

In the face of persistent Western criticism, China’s partnership with Africa has evolved into a multifaceted relationship that goes beyond traditional trade and diplomacy. This collaboration now spans critical areas such as the environment, education, culture, and sports, reflecting a deepening bond. Central to China’s global development efforts is the principle of ecological civilization, a commitment that has driven its leadership in combating climate change, deforestation, and marine pollution.

China’s achievements in environmental protection have not only shaped its domestic policies but have also influenced its approach to international projects, particularly in Africa. Recognizing the continent’s environmental vulnerabilities, China has integrated sustainable practices into its African initiatives. These efforts reflect China’s dedication to fostering a resilient, environmentally conscious partnership with Africa, one that counters Western narratives and highlights the potential for shared progress in addressing global ecological challenges.

China and Africa have cultivated a deep and enduring partnership, one that has yielded remarkable achievements in infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and education over the past several decades. Yet, despite these successes, some Western media and politicians continue to levy accusations against China, alleging debt traps, neo-colonialism, and environmental harm.

These claims, however, do not align with the facts on the ground. Take, for example, the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway, which has been in operation for seven years. Contrary to claims of environmental disruption, wildlife such as elephants, giraffes, and buffaloes continue to thrive, often seen peacefully foraging beneath the railway’s bridges.

Furthermore, the notion that only 2 percent of Chinese loans in Africa are directed toward renewable energy is misleading. China has spearheaded hundreds of clean energy and green development projects across the continent, with photovoltaic power plants alone contributing over 1.5 gigawatts of installed capacity. These projects underscore China’s commitment to sustainable development in Africa, challenging the narrative pushed by critics.

China has undertaken significant initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint in Africa, reflecting a deep commitment to environmental stewardship. Among the flagship programs is the China-Africa Environmental Cooperation Center, established in Beijing in November 2020 with support from the United Nations Environment Programme. This center aims to enhance environmental cooperation and promote green investments across the continent.

In the lead-up to the eighth FOCAC ministerial conference in November 2021, China and Africa identified green development as a key pillar in building a China-Africa community with a shared future. As part of the China-Africa Cooperation Vision 2035, China pledged to launch 10 projects focused on green development, environmental protection, and climate action. These initiatives include supporting Africa’s “Great Green Wall” and establishing centers of excellence dedicated to low-carbon development and climate change adaptation. This concerted effort denotes China’s commitment to sustainable development and its strategic partnership with Africa.

China has emerged as a leader in promoting green development across Africa, focusing on reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change through sustainable practices. By championing renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, China is actively advancing the continent’s transition to low-carbon growth. This cooperative effort aligns with the principles of the Paris Agreement, emphasizing sustainable development in the fight against global warming.

In stark contrast, Western nations, despite their rhetoric and accusations against China, have made minimal impact on addressing Africa’s environmental challenges. Instead, many Western multinational corporations have left significant environmental damage in their wake. These allegations, widely debunked by global experts, reveal a pattern of misinformation and malice rather than a genuine concern for Africa’s development. China’s ongoing commitment to green development in Africa highlights a mutually beneficial partnership.

However, in view of the long term engagement with Africa, China’s approach to renewable energy cooperation in Africa needs a strategic revamp to ensure lasting impact. The key lies in developing a cooperative model that goes beyond isolated projects, fostering deeper engagement and more sustainable outcomes. First, enhancing communication with Africa through multilevel and multidimensional channels is crucial. This will allow China to take on a more active role in advisory services, capacity-building programs, and improving the social and environmental standards of energy infrastructure projects.

Second, local participation and ownership should be encouraged, creating an environment ripe for technology transfer. Transparency is equally important; by improving data collection and reporting, China can counter misinformation and address environmental concerns as they arise. Overcoming technical barriers to meet global ESG standards will also make technology transfer more sustainable. Finally, focusing on research and development partnerships and empowering local actors could help build a robust, locally-led green technology innovation ecosystem in Africa. The upcoming FOCAC summit is poised to feature in-depth discussions and actionable strategies to advance green energy initiatives across Africa.