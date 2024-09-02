India’s Darkest Hour: Unmasking The Rise Of Rape Culture Amid Nationwide Protests – OpEd

By Debashis Chakrabarti

The recent case of heinous rape and murder of a junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has once again highlighted the pervasive issue of sexual violence in India. As the nation prepared to celebrate its Independence Day, the “Reclaim the Night” movement ignited a wave of protests not just across Indian cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, but also in global hubs such as New York, London, and Paris. The movement underscores the deep-seated frustrations of Indian women and the urgent need to address the alarming growth of rape culture in the country.

The Political Economy of Rape Culture

India’s staggering rape statistics are a stark reminder of the scale of the problem. A rape is reported every 16 minutes, but the actual figures are likely much higher due to underreporting. This is not merely a law-and-order issue; it is deeply intertwined with the socio-political fabric of the country. Rape, in India, is often wielded as a tool of power, a method to reinforce societal hierarchies, and a means of asserting dominance over women.

Economic disparities and the pervasive patriarchal structure exacerbate this culture. In a society where economic power is concentrated in the hands of a few, women, especially those from lower socio-economic backgrounds, are particularly vulnerable. The economic marginalization of women is both a cause and consequence of the violence they face. The lack of economic independence, coupled with systemic discrimination, leaves women with little recourse when they are subjected to sexual violence. This economic power imbalance is not just a backdrop but a driver of the rape culture that persists in India.

The Sociological Underpinnings: Caste, Brahminical Belief System, and Language

The sociological roots of rape culture in India are deeply embedded in the country’s caste system and Brahminical patriarchy. The caste system, with its rigid hierarchical structure, perpetuates gender-based violence as a means of maintaining social order. Dalit women, in particular, are disproportionately targeted, often by powerful upper-caste men. Sexually exploited Dalit women hardly get justice against the upper-caste men under the given socio-political system. They can’t afford to get legal justice due to poverty.

The Brahminical belief system reinforces this violence by promoting a culture of purity and pollution, where women’s bodies are seen as vessels of honour and family pride. This leads to a culture of silence around sexual violence, where the victim is often blamed, and the perpetrator is shielded by the social structure.

Language, too, plays a crucial role in perpetuating this culture. The way rape and sexual violence are discussed in Indian society often reflects and reinforces patriarchal norms. Victim-blaming language, the stigmatization of survivors, and the portrayal of rape in popular media all contribute to a culture where sexual violence is normalized and excused.

Hyper-Masculinity and the Politics of Rape

Under the current political climate, hyper-masculinity has become a defining feature of India’s national identity. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has, at times, promoted a brand of muscular nationalism that glorifies aggression and strength. This hyper-masculinity filters down into everyday life, where men are socialized to believe that power and control are synonymous with masculinity.

This toxic masculinity is often expressed through violence against women. The political rhetoric that celebrates male dominance creates an environment where sexual violence is not only tolerated but, in some cases, implicitly encouraged. The failure to enact stringent laws against marital rape, for instance, reflects a broader societal acceptance of male entitlement to women’s bodies.

The political response to rape often mirrors this hyper-masculinity. Instead of addressing the root causes of sexual violence, the government’s focus tends to be on increasing surveillance and restricting women’s freedoms. This approach not only fails to protect women but also reinforces the notion that women are responsible for their own safety, thereby perpetuating the cycle of victim-blaming.

The Global Resonance of Reclaim the Night

The “Reclaim the Night” movement has resonated far beyond India’s borders, highlighting the universality of the struggle against sexual violence. The global protests that followed the R.G. Kar incident are a testament to the shared experiences of women around the world and the solidarity that transcends national boundaries.

However, the global attention also underscores the stark contrast between the rhetoric of women’s empowerment and the reality on the ground in India. While the Indian government frequently touts its commitment to gender equality on international platforms, the persistence of rape culture reveals a troubling disconnect between policy and practice. The international outcry should serve as a wake-up call for Indian policymakers, who must recognize that addressing sexual violence is not just a domestic issue but a matter of global concern.

Moving Forward

Addressing rape culture in India requires a multi-faceted approach that goes beyond reactive measures. The first step is to challenge the deeply entrenched patriarchal norms that underpin this culture. This involves not just legal reforms but also a broader cultural shift in how gender and power are understood in Indian society.

It requires a collective effort that spans legal, social, economic, and cultural domains. While movements like “Reclaim the Night” signify a hopeful start, the path forward must be paved with sustained action, policy reforms, and a commitment to transforming the very fabric of Indian society. Only by addressing the root causes and embracing a holistic approach can India begin to dismantle its rape culture and ensure a safer, more equitable future for all its citizens.