The recent remarks made by Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, warning of a potential 9/11-style attack originating from Afghan soil, have sparked significant controversy and debate. The Taliban’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs swiftly dismissed these claims, labeling them as misleading and unfounded. In a statement, the Taliban suggested that the likelihood of such an attack emanating from Afghanistan is minimal and instead pointed fingers at Pakistan. However, a closer examination of the security situation in Afghanistan paints a different picture—one that justifies the concerns raised by the Pakistani envoy.

Since the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021, Afghanistan has been plagued by a surge in terrorist activities, particularly from groups like ISIS-K and other extremist factions. Despite the Taliban’s assertions of maintaining control and ensuring stability, the continued presence and operations of these groups highlight the ongoing threat within the country. The Afghan government’s denial of terrorist threats originating from its territory is not only disingenuous but also dangerous, as it overlooks the clear evidence of cross-border terrorism, particularly the rise in attacks by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Pakistan since the Taliban assumed power.

The surge in TTP activities, which have primarily targeted Pakistani security forces, can be directly linked to the safe havens provided by Afghanistan under Taliban rule. The Afghan government’s denial of such realities only emboldens these extremist elements, allowing them to operate with impunity across borders. The situation has deteriorated to the point that Pakistan has been compelled to undertake military operations along its western frontier to counter the increased threat. The irony here lies in the Afghan administration’s claim that it has effectively dismantled terrorist networks while evidence suggests otherwise.

Moreover, the international community has witnessed several high-profile terrorists being killed in Afghanistan, either through targeted operations by foreign forces or internal clashes between rival factions. These incidents further validate the argument that Afghanistan remains a breeding ground for terrorism. The killing of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a Kabul hideout in 2022 serves as a stark reminder that Afghanistan continues to harbor individuals who pose significant threats to global security. The persistence of such figures within Afghanistan’s borders is indicative of the ongoing challenges the country faces in eradicating extremist elements.

The current security landscape in Afghanistan eerily mirrors the pre-9/11 environment, where a lack of international oversight allowed extremist networks to flourish unchecked. The conditions today—marked by the resurgence of terrorist groups, a weakened central government, and a populace caught between conflicting ideologies—create a fertile ground for the planning and execution of large-scale terrorist attacks. Without stringent measures and sustained international attention, there is a legitimate concern that Afghanistan could once again become the Launchpad for a devastating attack reminiscent of 9/11.

The August 2021 Kabul airport bombing by ISIS-K, which claimed over 170 lives, including 13 U.S. service members, is a tragic illustration of Afghanistan’s ongoing volatility. This attack, one of the deadliest since the Taliban’s return to power, underscored the significant challenges facing the Taliban in controlling and neutralizing extremist factions within the country. Despite their claims of having established security, the Taliban’s inability to prevent such a catastrophic event exposed the deep-seated vulnerabilities within their governance and security apparatus.

Furthermore, the ongoing clashes between Taliban forces and ISIS fighters serve as a constant reminder that Afghanistan remains far from stable. The Taliban, despite their bravado, have struggled to contain the influence of ISIS-K, which continues to carry out high-profile attacks across the country. These clashes, often brutal and involving significant casualties on both sides, highlight the persistent threat that extremist groups pose not just to Afghanistan but to the broader region.

Neighboring countries, particularly Pakistan, have borne the brunt of Afghanistan’s instability. The Taliban’s failure to curb the activities of groups like ISIS-K and the TTP has not only destabilized Afghanistan but has also created a ripple effect across the border. Pakistan, which shares a porous and often volatile border with Afghanistan, has faced a significant uptick in terrorist incidents since the Taliban’s takeover. The increased cross-border attacks have strained Pakistan’s security forces and exacerbated tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, further complicating an already fragile relationship.

It is within this context that the warning by Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Asif Durrani, must be understood. His statement regarding the potential for another 9/11-style attack is not an exaggeration but rather a reflection of the grim realities on the ground. The deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, coupled with the Taliban’s inability—or unwillingness—to dismantle extremist networks, presents a clear and present danger not just to the region but to global security. The international community cannot afford to ignore the signs of growing extremism in Afghanistan, as doing so would risk a repeat of the devastating events of September 11, 2001.

The Taliban’s dismissal of Ambassador Durrani’s concerns as propaganda is a predictable response aimed at deflecting criticism. However, this rhetoric cannot obscure the undeniable facts: Afghanistan remains a hotbed of terrorist activity, and the threat of a large-scale attack emanating from its territory is real. The international community, including regional stakeholders, must recognize the gravity of the situation and take collective action to prevent history from repeating itself.

Adding to the complexity of the situation is the fact that the Taliban, who were once supported by Pakistan, have increasingly turned their backs on their former benefactors. Pakistan, which played a crucial role in the Taliban’s resurgence, is now facing a backlash from the very groups it once harbored. The surge in terrorist activities in Pakistan, particularly in its western regions, can be attributed to Taliban-backed groups operating with newfound confidence and resources. These groups, emboldened by the Taliban’s control in Afghanistan, have carried out a series of deadly attacks across Pakistan in recent weeks, leading to significant loss of life and property.

This betrayal by the Taliban is a stark reminder of the adage that those who play with fire often get burned. Pakistan’s support for the Taliban, driven by strategic interests, has backfired as the militants now threaten the stability and security of Pakistan itself. The Taliban’s refusal to rein in groups like the TTP has created a situation where Pakistan is forced to confront a growing insurgency on its soil—an insurgency that has its roots in the very policies Islamabad once supported.

The Taliban’s actions demonstrate a dangerous disregard for the consequences of their governance. By allowing terrorist groups to operate freely within Afghanistan and even encouraging cross-border attacks, the Taliban have not only destabilized their own country but have also sown the seeds of chaos in the region. The idea that the Taliban could maintain a stable and secure Afghanistan, free from extremist violence, has proven to be a delusion. Instead, they have become a scourge that not only threatens Pakistan but also poses a global security risk.

The international community must recognize that the Taliban’s actions are not just a regional problem but a global one. The resurgence of terrorist activities in Afghanistan, coupled with the Taliban’s betrayal of their allies, should serve as a wake-up call to those who believe that the situation in Afghanistan is contained. The Taliban’s duplicity, their support for terrorist groups, and their failure to deliver on promises of peace and stability have set the stage for a new wave of extremism that could have far-reaching consequences.

In conclusion, the controversy surrounding the Pakistani envoy’s statement should serve as a wake-up call to the world. Afghanistan, under Taliban rule, has become a safe haven for extremist groups that threaten regional and global security. The Taliban’s failure to address these threats, coupled with their denial of the dangers posed by these groups, only increases the likelihood of another catastrophic attack. The world must remain vigilant and proactive in addressing the security challenges posed by Afghanistan, as the cost of inaction could be devastating.

The Taliban’s betrayal of Pakistan is a stark reminder that extremist groups, once nurtured, can quickly become uncontrollable forces that turn against their benefactors. Pakistan’s experience should serve as a lesson to the international community about the dangers of engaging with such entities. As Afghanistan continues to spiral into chaos, the world must act decisively to contain the threat before it escalates further. The stakes are too high, and the consequences of complacency could be catastrophic for the region and beyond.