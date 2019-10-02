Iran’s Larijani Welcomes Saudi Crown Prince Desire For Talks

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said on Tuesday he welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s willingness to resolve issues with Iran through talks.

“We welcome Mohammed bin Salman being quoted as saying he wants to resolve issues through talks with Tehran,” Larijani told Al Jazeera on Tuesday.

Any dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia could help solve many security and political issues in the region, he added.

The Saudi Crown Prince had said he preferred a political resolution rather than a military one to the issues with Iran in an interview with CBS on Sunday.

He said US President Donald Trump should meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to craft a new deal on Tehran’s nuclear program and influence across the Middle East.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.