ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, October 2, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

With an overnight concrete pour, a platform across an area of 2,900 square meters was recently cast at the center of the site for the Shrine of ‘Abdu’l-Bahá, bringing the central foundation work to completion. Photo Credit: BWNS

With an overnight concrete pour, a platform across an area of 2,900 square meters was recently cast at the center of the site for the Shrine of ‘Abdu’l-Bahá, bringing the central foundation work to completion. Photo Credit: BWNS
1 Middle East Religion 

Shrine Of ‘Abdu’l-Bahá: Foundations Completed

BWNS 0 Comments

By

Following the announcement of the design concept for the Shrine of ‘Abdu’l-Bahá some months ago, the foundations of the edifice have now been laid and construction is approaching a new stage. The project has continued since the start of the pandemic, with appropriate health measures in place to protect the safety of all the personnel involved.

The past months have seen the construction of stable foundations, supported by deep underground piles. A platform across an area of 2,900 square meters was recently cast at the center of the site with an overnight concrete pour, bringing the central foundation work to completion.

Within the wider circle of the site, the base is being laid for the sloping gardens that will rise from the encircling path to culminate over the spot where the sacred remains of ‘Abdu’l-Bahá will rest.

The complex process of obtaining the necessary permit for the final stages of construction is now complete. Local authorities have granted permission for the implementation of the design of the Shrine, allowing for the raising of the central structure above and beyond the footing and foundation.

The Bahá’í world is drawing inspiration from the example of ‘Abdu’l-Bahá in carrying out this momentous undertaking amid the global health crisis.

Though confined to the city of ‘Akká and facing tremendous challenges, ‘Abdu’l-Bahá directed the construction of a befitting mausoleum on Mount Carmel, the Shrine that would eventually be the permanent resting place for the remains of the Báb.

“Every stone of that building, every stone of the road leading to it, I have with infinite tears and at tremendous cost, raised and placed in position,” ‘Abdu’l-Bahá is recorded as having remarked.

Avatar

BWNS

BWNS, or the Bahá'í World News Service, reports on activities of the worldwide Bahá'í community and on events that affect the Baha’i Faith or its followers. The service is based at the Bahá'í International Community’s Office of Public Information at the Bahá'í World Center in Haifa, Israel.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.