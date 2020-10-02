Shrine Of ‘Abdu’l-Bahá: Foundations Completed

By BWNS

Following the announcement of the design concept for the Shrine of ‘Abdu’l-Bahá some months ago, the foundations of the edifice have now been laid and construction is approaching a new stage. The project has continued since the start of the pandemic, with appropriate health measures in place to protect the safety of all the personnel involved.

The past months have seen the construction of stable foundations, supported by deep underground piles. A platform across an area of 2,900 square meters was recently cast at the center of the site with an overnight concrete pour, bringing the central foundation work to completion.

Within the wider circle of the site, the base is being laid for the sloping gardens that will rise from the encircling path to culminate over the spot where the sacred remains of ‘Abdu’l-Bahá will rest.

The complex process of obtaining the necessary permit for the final stages of construction is now complete. Local authorities have granted permission for the implementation of the design of the Shrine, allowing for the raising of the central structure above and beyond the footing and foundation.

The Bahá’í world is drawing inspiration from the example of ‘Abdu’l-Bahá in carrying out this momentous undertaking amid the global health crisis.

Though confined to the city of ‘Akká and facing tremendous challenges, ‘Abdu’l-Bahá directed the construction of a befitting mausoleum on Mount Carmel, the Shrine that would eventually be the permanent resting place for the remains of the Báb.

“Every stone of that building, every stone of the road leading to it, I have with infinite tears and at tremendous cost, raised and placed in position,” ‘Abdu’l-Bahá is recorded as having remarked.