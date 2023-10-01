Slovenian Conservative TV Host Boris Tomašič Is New Record Holder For Longest Talk Show – OpEd

By Peter Tase

Slovenian television host of Nova24TV Boris Tomašič has set a new world record in hosting the longest television talk show, which lasted for 73 hours, 23 minutes, and 21 seconds. The previous record was 72 hours and 18 minutes.

In a marathon television show, which started on Sunday, 24th of September at 18.00 o´clock, and ended on Wednesday, 27th of September at 19.00 hours 23 minutes and 21 seconds, Boris Tomašič hosted 70 guests from different areas. The show had live audience the whole time in the studio of Nova24TV. The show was transmitted live on the television channel of Nova24TV, on its international YouTube channel, and on the websites of Nova24TV and Demokracija magazine.

The Marathon talk show was also followed by a special jury, and in its last hours the judge of the Guinness Book of World Records. After the new record was achieved, the judge presented the host Tomašič with the plaque, which officially confirmed the new record. During the presentation, she said: “To achieve this record you had to host the show for at least 72 hours and 18 minutes. Congratulations, Nova24Tv and Boris, you are the new record holder of the Guinness Book of Records.”

Immediately after setting the new record, Boris Tomašič said: “I think you did a great thing. Something which will be written in history forever, and not only in Slovenia. I think we will carry the name of Slovenia into the world. We showed that there are no obstacles for us.”

Nova24TV is a quite young Slovenian conservative television, which is a thorn in the heel of the left-wing mainstream media and the leftist government. Current premier Golob even announced before the elections that he will simply abolish Nova24TV and the conservative magazine Demokracija. Nova24TV and Boris Tomašič are targets of numerous attacks, chicanery, and threats which are coming from the leftist government, just because of their conservative worldviews. Slovenian progressive mainstream media did not report about this new record which puts Slovenia alongside the biggest global television shows.

The Honorable Boris Tomašič was born in 1967 and grew up in Brestanica. He attended the electrical engineering program at the School Center Krško-Sevnica, and then earned two bachelor degrees at the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and at the Faculty of Organizational Sciences in Kranj. He has a Master’s degree in International Relations and Affairs from the Faculty of State and European Studies. In April 1999, he became director of the municipal administration in Tržič, and in November 2000, he was appointed director of the Youth Office of the Republic of Slovenia, where he worked until January 2001. Mr. Tomašič was the secretary of the parliamentary group of the Slovenian Democratic Party and the director of Slovenijales Trgovina. He was also a member of the arbitration commission of the Handball Association of Slovenia and a member of the Škofja Loka handball club.

In 1999, he started working at Radio Gorenc, where he was also the executive director for a while. He was one of the founders of the television station Nova24TV, where he is currently the program director. On the same television, he hosts the show »Kdo vam laže?« (Who is lying to you?)

Mr. Tomašič lived in Škofja Loka for a considerable part of his life. His hobby is sailing; he is also the co-founder of the amateur nautical club BDW. Tomašič has three daughters. His daughter, Zala Tomašič, is a columnist for Demokracija and Nova24TV, and she is politically active in the youth wing of the SDS party.