Defence Pact Sparks PSX Surge But Can It Last? – OpEd

By Dr. Sahibzada Muhammad Usman

The Pakistan Stock Exchange has been buzzing this week, and not just because of typical market shifts. The Saudi-Pakistan Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement signed in Riyadh sent a ripple through the KSE-100 that pushed it past 158,000 points.

That number isn’t just technical; it’s a reflection of how much weight investors are placing on the deal. It’s rare to see a defence pact translate so directly into market optimism, but in Pakistan’s case, it makes sense. The market has been craving stability, and this agreement looks like a safety net from one of the region’s biggest players.

For years, uncertainty has been the market’s biggest enemy. Political drama, debt pressure, inflation, you name it, it’s weighed down sentiment. So, when Saudi Arabia steps in with something this significant, people take it as more than just military cooperation. It feels like insurance that Pakistan won’t be left stranded in tough times. That reassurance gets priced in quickly, which explains why Engro Holdings, National Bank of Pakistan, and Mari Petroleum all surged. Investors gravitate toward the giants when tides shift, and this week was no different.

The sheer trading volume tells its own story. Nearly two billion shares moved, which is a big deal. Retail investors weren’t sitting this one out; they jumped in headfirst, chasing the momentum. Cnergyico led the frenzy with more than 200 million shares traded, while World Call wasn’t far behind. These aren’t just numbers. They show how optimism at the top trickles down to small traders who don’t want to miss the rally. Fauji Foods spiking almost Rs2 and closing above Rs21 is the kind of move that makes everyday investors believe the good times might last.

But it’s not all sunshine. Foreign investors were still net sellers, which takes a little shine off the rally. If outsiders keep pulling money out, that’s a problem. Local enthusiasm can’t hold the market forever. And anyone who’s followed the PSX knows how fast things can turn once sentiment cools.

The Roosevelt Hotel sale added another twist. Seeing Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Cushman & Wakefield, and other global names circling Pakistan’s prized New York property made investors sit up straighter. It’s not often that such high-profile bidders get tied up in Pakistan’s privatization process. Even if only a few of them stick it out, the mere fact that they showed interest signals to the market that Pakistan isn’t as cut off as the doom-and-gloom headlines suggest. Pair that with Bank of Punjab partnering with global consultants, and suddenly the privatization story looks a lot more credible than in the past.

Sceptics will say this is just another temporary rally. And to be fair, they might be right. Pakistan has seen these bursts of excitement before, only to fade once inflation, energy shortages, or IMF deadlines rear their heads again. A 2.28% weekly gain is great, but it doesn’t solve structural issues. Unless foreign capital starts flowing in, this could just be a sugar high.

That said, the market isn’t just reacting to the present; it’s betting on what might come next. Investors see the defence pact as a gateway to deeper cooperation, possibly energy projects, infrastructure, or even direct investment. Mari Petroleum’s positive momentum hints at exactly that kind of expectation. When people believe Saudi support could spill over into the energy sector, they’re willing to put money on it.

There’s also something symbolic here. Defence agreements usually play out in closed-door discussions, not stock charts. The fact that this one sparked a rally shows how hungry investors are for signals of backing and stability. In a place where uncertainty has been the baseline for so long, even small signs of support can feel like turning points.

The real question is what comes next. Will Saudi Arabia back this agreement with tangible financial commitments? Will the Roosevelt Hotel sale close with a big-name buyer? Those things will decide whether this rally holds or fades. If even one or two deals cross the finish line, it could set off a chain reaction of confidence and investment. If not, this week might just be remembered as another brief high in a market still struggling for solid footing.

For now, though, the optimism is undeniable. The PSX hasn’t seen this kind of buzz in a while, and people are riding the wave. Whether its retail traders piling into Cnergyico or blue-chip investors backing Engro and NBP, there’s energy in the market that wasn’t there a month ago. It doesn’t erase the risks, but it does give Pakistan a window to build momentum. The question is whether the country’s leadership can keep that momentum alive before old problems catch up again.