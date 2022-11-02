Even President Biden Is Aggravated By Ukraine President’s Nonstop Demand For More Money – OpEd

By Adam Dick

President Joe Biden has been a top pusher for the United States and other governments to shovel an apparently never-ending supply of money and weapons to the Ukraine government, while imposing sanctions on Russia that have severely hurt some sanctioners while seemingly leaving the sanctionee doing just fine. “Anything for Ukraine” seems to be the tack of Biden and his cohort who are using the country as a means to attack Russia.

Still, even Biden appears to have his limits in avoiding aggravation in response to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s habit of nonstop demanding money, weapons, and additional assistance from other countries’ governments as if he has a right to it. That is the revelation of individuals privy to a June call between Biden and Zelensky as reported Monday at NBC News. The NBC News article begins as follows:

“It’s become routine since Russia invaded Ukraine: President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak by phone whenever the U.S. announces a new package of military assistance for Kyiv.

“But a phone call between the two leaders in June played out differently from previous ones, according to four people familiar with the call. Biden had barely finished telling Zelenskyy he’d just greenlighted another $1 billion in U.S. military assistance for Ukraine when Zelenskyy started listing all the additional help he needed and wasn’t getting. Biden lost his temper, the people familiar with the call said. The American people were being quite generous, and his administration and the U.S. military were working hard to help Ukraine, he said, raising his voice, and Zelenskyy could show a little more gratitude.“

Nevertheless, Biden continues to push for the US and other governments to keep dumping more money into the Ukraine War rathole. Indeed, the NBC News article notes that Biden is seeking congressional appropriation of tens of billions of dollars in additional aid to Ukraine during the lame duck session before the new Congress convenes in January.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.