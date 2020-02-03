Party Treason, Revenge, And Mitt Romney – OpEd

By Liberty Nation

By Sarah Cowgill*

He is slick. He appears presidential in his shiny lace-up shoes, gelled black hair with a touch of silver, and designer, tailored suit. He unsuccessfully ran for president – apparently on image alone – but this designated Republican has forgotten the voters who attempted to elect him in 2012. His name is Mitt Romney, the former governor of an East Coast elite state now carpetbagging in Utah as a conservative U.S. senator.

He calls himself senator but the Trump base has another term – “TransRepublican”: A politician who is a Democrat attempting to pass himself off as a loyal Grand Old Party statesman.

Romney is in a long-term love affair with news cameras. And, after a poor showing against President Barack Obama in 2012, is jealously John McCain’ing his way back into the limelight.

Intensely Predictable

Mitt was once a strategist. There was a time when he managed to either earn his way to the top of his party or hoodwinked a great portion of the electorate. Now, when his GOP needs a loyal team player, Mitt is hedging his bets.

Is Romney making a move to help Democrats in their bid to oust his enemy, the president? He is effectively working against his own party leaders; arguing that he needs to hear from more people in order to test each side’s argument on the now tired Ukraine issue.

As Liberty Nation’s Managing Editor Mark Angelides aptly describes:

“On the most obvious level, he is refusing to back his party and his president in holding strong against Democratic Party attempts to impeach. He says he is, ‘open to the idea that the president may need to be evicted from the Oval Office.’ For those of you that have smartly avoided learning Swamp code, this means: I’m open for business.”

It’s Past Time

President Trump has never been shy about taking on his opponents: In 2016, he beat down Romney and 16 other entrenched and credible Republican candidates and then extended the olive branch to the man he nicknamed “Lyin’ Ted,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). Cruz accepted it and has since then been a strong influencer and supporter of Trump. That’s the way to salve the battle scars. Most everyone who met on that battlefield is conservative first and pissed off at Trump second. But Mitt? No, the slickster is pandering to the Democrats, hoping for a little recognition and respect.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CN) gushed recently, “He’s a leader. I have respect for his views, not that I agree with him all the time.” The Republican coworkers assess Romney much differently: Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) says Romney is “Jeff Flake on steroids,” and Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) points out that Mitt “thinks the worst of the president.”

Trump gave Romney a glimpse into his future administration by interviewing him for the Secretary of State position. That didn’t pan out and Romney instead moved to Utah to run for U.S. Senate. Since then, Trump has flicked the man off his radar like a pesky fly irritating a picnicker. On multiple occasions, the president has even described Romney as a “pompous ass.”

It’s high time RINOs and their leader, Mitt, came around to Trump’s world and the good senator from Utah has an opportunity to perhaps reestablish himself as a Republican. For him, It’s time to put up or shut up, switch parties, or be a warrior on behalf of America.

Utah did not elect a subversive Democrat.

*About the author: National Columnist at LibertyNation.com. Sarah has been a writer in the political and corporate worlds for over 25 years. As a sought-after speech writer, her clients included CEOs, U.S. Senators, Congressmen, Governors, and even a Vice President. She’s worked as Contributing Editor at Scottsdale Life, a news reporter for the Journal and Courier, and guest opinion political writer for numerous publications nationwide. A born storyteller, Sarah has published a full-length book and is currently finishing a quirky, sarcastic, second novel.

Source: This article was published by Liberty Nation

