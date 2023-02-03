Kashmir Solidarity Day: A Day To Remember The Plight Of Kashmiris – OpEd

By Muhammad Haris

Kashmir Solidarity Day, observed on February 5th every year, is a day dedicated to showing support and solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu& Kashmir (IIOJK) and to raising awareness about their legitimate struggle for self-determination. It has its roots in the 1990s when the Indian government deployed hundreds of thousands of troops in the region and imposed strict curfews and restrictions on the movement of the local population.

The day has since been observed annually to raise awareness about the human rights abuses faced by the people of Kashmir and to call for the international community to play their due role to resolve the long standing issue. The day is celebrated by individuals, organizations, and governments across the world, including Pakistan and the Kashmiri diaspora. The celebration serves as a reminder of the human rights abuses faced by the people of Kashmir and calls on the international community to take action to address the situation in IIOJK.

For decades, the people of IIOJK have been subjected to human rights abuses, including restrictions on their political, civil, and economic freedoms. The Indian government has deployed hundreds of thousands of troops in the region and imposed strict curfews and restrictions on the movement of the Kashmiri population. In recent years, the situation in IIOJK has worsened, with the Indian government revoking the region’s special status, which has further entrenched the Indian military presence in the region. The revocation of the special status has also led to widespread protests and increased tensions in the region, leading to human rights abuses and restrictions on the political, civil, and economic freedoms of the local population.

The UN has long recognized the right of the people of Kashmir to self-determination, as enshrined in the UN Charter and numerous resolutions. However, the UN has so far failed to take meaningful action to address the situation in Kashmir and ensure the implementation of these resolutions. The UN has failed to exert sufficient pressure on the Indian government to respect the rights of the Kashmiri people and end the human rights abuses being committed by the Indian forces. This has allowed the Indian government to continue its oppressive policies against the Kashmiri people.

The international community, including the UN, has failed to provide justice and fulfil the promise of the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir. Despite the international community’s promises and efforts, the situation in Kashmir remains dire, and the people of Kashmir continue to face human rights abuses and restrictions. This raises questions about the failure of the international community, and the UN to provide justice and fulfil the promise of the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

In the past year, the situation in Indian-administered Kashmir has become increasingly alarming, with reports of increased human rights abuses, restrictions on political and civil freedoms, and the continued military presence of Indian security forces. Pakistan has been at the forefront of raising awareness about the ongoing human rights abuses in IIOJK and has called for the international community to take action to hold the Indian government accountable.

The ongoing situation in Kashmir is a clear example of the failure of the international community, particularly the UN, to provide justice and fulfil the promise of the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir. The international community must take immediate action to address the situation and ensure the rights of the Kashmiri people are respected. The international community must continue to raise awareness about the human rights abuses in the region and pressure the Indian government to respect the rights of the Kashmiri people. The people of Kashmir deserve justice, and the international community must work together to ensure that justice is served.

The continued human rights abuses faced by the Kashmiri people demand the world’s attention and action, and it is the world’s responsibility to work toward a just and peaceful future for the Kashmiri people. The international community must take action to address the ongoing human rights abuses in Indian-administered Kashmir and to hold the Indian government accountable. The UN and other international organizations must pressure the Indian government to respect the rights of the Kashmiri people, including their right to self-determination.

Also, Pakistan must continue to raise awareness about the situation in Kashmir and the human rights abuses being committed by the Indian government. The Pakistani government must also provide support and assistance to the Kashmiri people, including the provision of humanitarian aid and the protection of their human rights. The Pakistani government must also engage in diplomatic efforts to address the situation and work with the international community to ensure the implementation of the right of self-determination for the people of Kashmir

This year’s Kashmir Solidarity Day is a call to action for the international community to address the ongoing human rights abuses in IIOJK and to stand in solidarity with the Kashmiri people. In view of the ongoing human rights violations, it is imperative that the international community, particularly the UN, take concrete steps to hold the Indian government accountable and bring an end to the suffering of the Kashmiri people. Furthermore, Pakistan, as a vocal advocate for the rights of Kashmiris, needs to continue its efforts to bring the issue to the forefront of the international discourse and build a consensus for a just resolution of the conflict. On this day, let us stand in solidarity with the people of Kashmir and work towards securing a better future for them.

Muhammad Haris is an Islamabad-based researcher and policy analyst. He frequently writes on issues related to regional security with a special focus on contemporary South Asia.