Plenitude Inaugurates 263 MW Photovoltaic Plant In Texas

By Eurasia Review

Plenitude began production at the 263 MW “Golden Buckle Solar Project” in Brazoria County Texas, USA, at the presence of Consul General of Italy in Houston Mauro Lorenzini. The plant was built in just over a year, in an area of over 600 hectares located 80 km south of Houston. It will produce a yearly average of 400 to 500 GWh of solar energy, enough to power 45,000 households*. Most of the energy will be sold, through a long-term contract (PPA), to Target Corporation, a general merchandise retailer with stores in all 50 U.S. states.

Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude, said: “We have inaugurated the largest photovoltaic plant ever built by Plenitude in our short but successful history of renewable energy development. We are very proud of this achievement, with the project completed in time and on budget. It is a further step towards growing our renewable generation capacity, which exceeded 2 GW at the end of 2022, in line with our goal to achieve over 6 GW globally by 2025”.

The plant development was carried out with the support of Novis Renewables, LLC, a partnership between Eni New Energy US, Inc. and Renantis North America, Inc., which is exclusive to the US and dedicated to the development of solar, wind and storage projects.

Plenitude is Eni’s Benefit Corporation (Società Benefit) integrating the production of energy from 100% renewable sources, the sale of energy services and an extensive network of charging points for electric vehicles. The company currently supplies energy to about 10 million European customers in the retail market and aims to reach more than 11 million customers by 2025 and to install more than 30,000 charging points for electric mobility. The company also plans to exceed 15 GW of installed capacity by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.