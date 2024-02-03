Breaking The Conflict Vs. Climate Dichotomy – Analysis

By Gateway House

By Purvi Patel

An outcome of the last COP28 in Dubai, was further earmarking of humanitarian response funds for climate emergencies. The Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) – the UN’s principal humanitarian crisis funding mechanism[1] – launched a Climate Action Account to receive direct climate finance deposits from donors.[2]

Last October, the UK government redefined its “international climate finance” expenditures to include some existing funds pledged for humanitarian relief and for international development banks.[3] And one crowning achievement of the COP28 itself was the establishment of the Loss & Damage Fund, which envisions designated financing for less resilient economies to recover and reconstruct from climate shocks, although it lacks clarity over how the fund should work.[4]

The 11th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics Forum, held in Guwahati, Assam on December 18-19, 2023 brought home the discussion around how such large-scale global discussions play out at the local level in climate-vulnerable contexts. A panel discussing, ‘Why Nature Capital Investment Matters’, highlighted how economic development of Northeast India and the Eastern Himalayan region is important to both India’s economic goals in Asia and the geopolitical interests of India’s partners.

Large-scale climate shocks can contribute towards destabilizing a region and triggering mass population displacement, but climate-conscious development can provide solutions as infrastructure and economic diversification improve resiliency. Local climate adaptation solutions in the eastern Himalayas, if scaled for the local context, can mitigate climate shocks as a risk-multiplier for population displacement.

Some prominent advocates[5] positioned scaling-up of climate finance within overall humanitarian budgets as a need to shift discussions on forced migration away from the sole focus of conflict-related population displacement and towards action on climate insecurity. However, in many ways this is a false dichotomy. Regions labeled as most climate vulnerable often overlap with most conflict-vulnerable[6] [7] [8], and although research has shown that direct causality cannot be drawn between conflict and climate factors[9], the two drivers often intersect in dynamics of forced displacement. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) recently acknowledged this link by detailing how climate considerations might factor into a more traditional refugee status determination analysis, or alternatively, the need for other legal forms of international legal protection.[10]

The ways conflict and climate interact is usually context-specific and highly dependent on local dynamics.[11] In some contexts, it results in as secondary or tertiary displacement, where a community initially displaced by conflict are placed at further risk due to a climate shock, among other scenarios.[12] Climate change can exacerbate existing protection risks or create new ones by impacting drivers of conflict.[13] In reality, climate is one of the multiple compounding factors that influence the onset of large scale forced displacement, albeit one that has now taken on more weight in the overall analysis of driving factors behind mass migration. Other factors contributing to the risk of climate-related displacement include inequality, social tensions, poor infrastructure, limited livelihoods, local access to and ownership of resources, legal/political marginalization, historical disinvestment, weak governance, socioeconomic pressures, and a lack of political will to address them.[14]

This brings up the need for climate/natural disaster vs. conflict dichotomy in the analysis of forced displacement to move to a more multi-factor model where the weight of each factor is context-specific to how it affects local resiliency.[15] This approach intuitively makes sense when looking at real-world contexts. A climate event’s severity alone (ex: a category 3 vs 4 hurricane[16]), may not assumably result in population displacement. Larger scale climate events can result in less population displacement if they affect communities with better infrastructure and economic resilience. Smaller scale shocks can cause greater population displacement if they hit impoverished communities with poor infrastructure and limited access to livelihoods and resources.[17]

Within India, the 2018 flooding in Kerela was associated with over 2,346 mm of rainfall, resulting in economic damage of 31,000 crore and affecting 5.4 million people (of whom 1.4 were displaced). This level of damage was lower than the 2007 flooding in Bihar, corresponding to only 83 mm of rainfall, but affecting 20 million people. The less economic damage in Bihar (2,242 crore) likely corresponds to lower levels of economic development prior to the flooding, which could have contributed to the fact that the floods affected far more people.[18]

Flooding Impacts in India

Year State Lives Affected (millions) Average Rainfall (mm) Total Economic Damage to Public Properties (Rs. crore) 2007 Bihar 20 M[19] 82.70[20] 2242.42[21] 2022 Assam 8.851 M[22] 251.20[23] 3073.86[24] 2018 Kerala 5.4 M people (displaced 1.4M people)[25] 2346.6[26] 31000[27]

When multiple shocks overlap, with great enough combined force, the resulting displacement trends intensify preexisting patterns of migration to a mass scale.[28] Thus, the real driving force behind forced migration is a lack of resiliency to the combined weight of multiple factors that together affect a community’s ability to continue surviving at home. The question is finding the point at which factors compound enough to undermine resiliency and force people to move.

However, the false dichotomy persists in a large part because the individual interests of key actors. An alarmist framing of climate-induced mass migration, especially related to movement across international borders[29], has been amplified by anti-immigration policy makers in wealthy countries who use climate change to push narratives about impending chaos and border insecurity.[30] In this context, intensifying global climate shocks stoke fears about mass population displacement overwhelming immigration systems and border points for wealthier and more economically resilient countries.

In truth, most population displacement takes place over relatively shorter distances, with ~60% constituting internal displacement within the same country, or within the same geographic region if international borders are crossed.[31] Relatively few people cross international border over great distances, regardless of whether the principal driver is conflict, climate shocks, or multiple factors.[32]

On the other side, humanitarian actors – including key UN agencies – play up the importance of climate change as a driving factor of large-scale refugee and migrant flows. International humanitarian actors have been pushing the call to scale up emergency aid funding to account for climate risks,[33] perhaps to replace funding shortfalls due to increased needs and diminished political will of key donors,[34] as well as due to criticism of their own internal management structures and accountability mechanisms.[35] [36]

Several agencies[37] have begun mainstreaming climate analysis into existing frameworks, or creating “climate-compatible” action plans with more useful framing of the issue.[38] In general, both climate- and conflict-related factors are most often risk multipliers: they compound with existing context-specific pressures and vulnerabilities.[39] Addressing climate resilience within active conflict zones requires focusing on the diverse socioeconomic and governance factors as a root cause, rather than building out larger emergency response budgets.[40]

As such, normalizing analysis of forced displacement through a multi-factor, “risk-multiplier”[41] model will help the aid sector to more accurately evaluate the myriad of local factors that are most likely to result in mass population displacement, including the potential impact of climate shocks within a given local context.

About the author: Purvi Patel is International Affairs Fellow, Council on Foreign Relations and Visiting Fellow, Gateway House.

Source: This article was written for Gateway House: Indian Council on Global Relations.



