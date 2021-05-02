Saudi Cultural Minister Meets US Official In Riyadh

By Eurasia Review

Saudi Cultural Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan on Sunday held a virtual meeting with the chargé d’affairs of the US Embassy in the Kingdom, Martina Strong.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation in cultural fields between Saudi Arabia and the US, and the latest development in the bilateral cultural affairs in light of the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries.

The Saudi minister commended the US side’s participation in the Noor Riyadh festival.

Earlier, Prince Badr met virtually with the French ambassador to the Kingdom, Ludovic Pouille. During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of cultural cooperation between Saudi Arabia and France, especially the existing cooperation and future opportunities between the two sides in AlUla.

They also discussed international cultural exchange in the fields of arts and common humanitarian heritage.

The Saudi minister also met virtually with the ambassador of Sweden to Saudi Arabia, Niclas Trouvé. They discussed bilateral cultural cooperation and reviewed ways to enhance opportunities of cultural exchange between the two countries in various cultural fields.