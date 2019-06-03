Pompeo Says US Willing To Talk With Iran With ‘No Preconditions’

By Tasnim News Agency

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed Washington’s willingness to talk with Tehran with ‘no preconditions’.

Pompeo added, however, that the White House would continue its so-called pressure campaign against Tehran, according to the Washington Post.

He made the remarks on Sunday in Switzerland as political and business leaders from Western nations are gathering for the 67th Bilderberg Meeting, an annual forum in which participants agree not to reveal exactly what was said or who said it.

Recently, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei ruled out the possibility of negotiations with the United States.

Ayatollah Khamenei said talks between Tehran and Washington will be fruitless and harmful.

The Leader warned that sitting down with the US would not result in negotiations, but it is more of a tactic that Americans would use to back their pressure campaign strategy against Iran.