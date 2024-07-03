Closure Disrupts Smuggling Trade In Tunisia-Libya Border Region – OpEd

By Prof. Miral Sabry AlAshry

Libya and Tunisia are currently facing major trade suffocation, as most shops along the road leading to the Ras Jedir border crossing have ceased operations. The crossing has been closed for the third consecutive month since March 19, following clashes between armed groups and Libyan security forces. Although on June 20, the crossing was partially reopened for urgent humanitarian cases and diplomatic missions, regular movement for travelers and merchants did not fully resume, with the crossing being diverted to the smaller Al-Dhiba-Wazin port, which is less equipped to handle the traffic.

The conflict stemmed from forces loyal to Libya’s Amazigh since the 2011 revolution. Forces from Tripoli’s Ministry of Interior have shuttered the crossing multiple times due to clashes between militias, and the establishment of the border in 1910 led to a blend of legal and illegal trade that became the lifeblood of the border town. Trade, traders, and smugglers have been deeply rooted in the area’s fabric, with both colonizers and subsequent governments relying on them to secure the fractious border region. In February 1988, after years of political tensions, then Tunisian president Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali and Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi reopened their countries’ shared border for mobility and trade.

However, the situation changed in 2014 when ISIL fighters took control of Sirte in Libya, intensifying internal conflict and causing the western part of the country to fall under the control of various armed groups. In 2015, Tunisia implemented stringent border security measures, further impacting the economy of Tunisia’s eastern borderlands. Trade agreements with Libyan municipal councils and politico-military factions have been crucial, as both Tunisians and Libyans recognize the importance of bilateral trade. Tunisia cannot afford to seal its border with Libya, as it would devastate its economy, while Libyan factions in the western regions hold significant power.

A significant shift in Tunisia’s security policies towards Libya occurred in 2015 when a Libyan militia kidnaped Tunisian consular staff in Tripoli in response to the arrest of one of its leaders in Tunis. This prompted the Tunisian government to enhance security by digging a ditch along half of the country’s 500-kilometer border with Libya.

Ras Jedir, located in northwestern Libya about 170 kilometers west of Tripoli, serves as the primary crossing point between western Libya and southeastern Tunisia. It is a vital hub for cross-border trade and smuggling, supporting regions on both the Tunisian and Libyan sides. In 2023, approximately 3.4 million travelers, including Libyans and Tunisians, crossed for tourism and trade purposes, with Tunisians relying on trade as their economic foundation.

The closure of the crossing has disrupted the flow of at least 1.5 million commercial vehicles, impacting the purchasing power of customers. The decline in economic activity has led to significant price reductions, affecting merchants who now spend less on goods. Libya ranks first among Arab and African countries in trade with Tunisia, with a value of 2.7 billion dinars (approximately 850 million dollars) in 2023.

The region previously operated with minimal tax and customs control, but the current situation has led to a trade recession affecting around 50,000 merchants in adjacent regions and governorates. The crossing serves as the economic center for the southeast region, driving investment in neighboring areas with high unemployment rates.

For Libya, control of assets like Ras Jedir is crucial for its transition to democracy and international credibility, especially in the face of competition from the eastern parliament in Benghazi. The Amazighs, who faced oppression under Gaddafi, viewed control of the crossing as an economic advantage.

The Amazigh alliance played a significant role in Libya’s deterioration, as they were among the first to join the NATO-led coalition against Gaddafi in 2011. The subsequent years have been marked by uncertainty.