From Disarray To Discipline: Rectifying India’s Drone Procurement Paradigm – Analysis

By Girish Linganna

Due to rising border tensions and the need for better surveillance, the Indian Army is increasing its purchase of drones. This move highlights how important unmanned systems are becoming in today’s defence strategies.

Reports from Shephard indicate that the army is struggling with resource management and tensions on the eastern border with China, as well as drone intrusions on the western border with Pakistan. To address these challenges, the army has ordered nearly 2,000 drones and may order more in future. These will be used for various tasks, such as intelligence, surveillance, assessment, reconnaissance, logistics and mapping.

The drones will come in different types, including tethered drones, loitering munitions, tiny nano drones, small 2-in-1 drones that can switch between fixed-wing and multi-rotor modes, as well as larger drones, such as medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) and high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) drones.

In June 2024, numerous drone contracts and deliveries have occurred nationwide. Embracing the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Bengaluru-based Axis Cades revealed on June 10 that it had begun delivering a US$12-million order of the Man Portable Counter-Drone System to the army. The manufacturer stated that the drone was “completely designed and integrated in-house” and is the first of its kind to be deployed at several locations across different commands within the army. The Indian Navy recently gave the company a contract to create homegrown unmanned surface vessels (USVs).

Economic Explosives Ltd (EEL), fully owned by Solar Industries, signed a $25-million contract with the Indian Ministry of Defence in April last year to supply 480 Nagashastra-1 loitering munitions. Deliveries began in mid-June. This drone, which is 75% made in India, weighs 9 kg and can operate for 30 minutes. It is considered India’s first kamikaze drone.

EEL also introduced the Bhargavastra, a micro-missile-based counter-drone system (CDS), in March 2024. This system, equipped with missiles weighing between 2 kg and 10 kg, has a range of 2-3 kilometres.

The company stated that their homegrown CDS would also feature a soft-kill capability to jam the satellite-based navigation and radio frequency communication systems of enemy drones. A high-speed killer drone is currently being developed as a cost-effective hard-kill solution. Similarly, Lockheed Martin is working on a comparable miniature hit-to-kill interceptor that weighs 2.2 kg.

India recently acquired the Trinity F90+, an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) drone originally created by Germany’s Quantum-Systems. Now, it is being manufactured in India by the Roter Group at their Roorkee factory. According to a project insider, hundreds of these drones have already been delivered to the army and the security forces.

The initial order for the Trinity F90+ drones came from the Survey of India for mapping purposes. However, these drones have also been provided to the army, according to reports from Shephard, though this information has not been officially confirmed.

Quantum-Systems, which introduced the Trinity Tactical in February, may also expand to India. Both the Trinity F90+ and the Trinity Tactical can be used for defence, but each model is designed to meet different operational needs.

The Vector-Scorpion, a versatile drone that combines fixed-wing and multi-rotor features, is making a significant impact in India. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has already placed a third order for 300 units. Introduced to India in 2021, the Vector-Scorpion underwent trials with the Indian Army’s Northern Command the following year. This innovative drone is developed by Quantum-Systems.

The Roter Group has developed the RC08 drone for shorter missions. They claim it is an indigenous product, highlighting its capabilities in mapping and its versatility with different payloads, such as LiDAR and multispectral cameras. Plans are afoot to procure 1,000 surveillance copters along with their accessories.

This process is being expedited through an emergency procurement procedure and a request for proposal (RfP) has already been issued. The fast procurement of surveillance copters is crucial to meet urgent operational needs, as any delays could negatively affect the army’s capability and readiness, according to the RfP.

The Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) is quickly moving forward with the RfP to buy 850 nano drones for the army meant for surveillance along the northern borders with China. A senior army official told Shephard it was essential to bring order to the current chaotic approach to buying drones. They emphasised the need for more consistency in military procurement.