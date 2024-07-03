Managing Giants: Causes, Consequences, And Solutions For The India-China Rivalry – OpEd

By Simon Hutagalung

The rivalry between India and China in international relations is a complex and significant geopolitical phenomenon in Asia. This rivalry is characterised by deep-rooted historical tensions, economic competition, strategic manoeuvring, and differing visions for regional and global orders. With their substantial populations, burgeoning economies, and nuclear capabilities, both nations wield considerable influence in international affairs.

This essay explores different dimensions of the India-China rivalry. It examines the underlying causes and implications, suggests potential solutions to alleviate conflicts, and concludes with an assessment of the future trajectory of this crucial bilateral relationship.

The foundation of the India-China rivalry lies in unresolved territorial disputes dating back to the mid-20th century. The most prominent of these conflicts are the disputes over China’s Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh. The Sino-Indian War of 1962 was a significant turning point that solidified mutual distrust. Despite numerous rounds of diplomatic negotiations, these border issues remain unresolved, resulting in occasional military skirmishes such as the 2017 Doklam standoff and the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. These incidents underscore the fragility of peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the deeply ingrained mistrust that pervades the relationship.

The economic rivalry between India and China is evident in their pursuit of regional dominance. China has experienced remarkable economic growth, exemplified by its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims to reshape global trade routes and expand its influence. In contrast, India’s economic strategy focuses on leveraging its democratic framework, demographic dividend, and technological prowess to attract investments and foster innovation.

Both countries compete for market share in sectors such as technology, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, while also cultivating alliances to enhance regional influence. India views China’s partnerships with Pakistan and investments in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a form of strategic encirclement. Conversely, China perceives India’s participation in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) with the United States, Japan, and Australia as containment. Additionally, both countries engage in diplomatic and aid initiatives in neighbouring countries like Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh to outmanoeuvre each other.

The Indian Ocean is a significant arena for intense rivalry, as China expands its naval presence and military bases, challenging India’s long-standing dominance in the region. In response, the Indian Navy strategically secures key maritime chokepoints and collaborates with other naval powers. This maritime competition underscores the broader strategic contest between the two nations and has implications for regional security and freedom of navigation.

Both India and China have substantial nuclear stockpiles, which contribute to a delicate balance of power. The concept of nuclear deterrence plays a vital role in maintaining strategic stability as both countries continue to modernize their conventional and strategic forces. The ongoing arms race, coupled with advancements in missile technology and anti-satellite capabilities, adds a layer of complexity to their rivalry.

The technological aspect of the rivalry between India and China is becoming more significant. Both nations are striving to dominate crucial technology sectors, including artificial intelligence, 5G, and quantum computing. Tensions are further escalated due to concerns about cybersecurity and espionage, leading to India banning several Chinese apps and scrutinizing Chinese investments in sensitive sectors. This competition in technology reflects broader strategic goals, as both countries aim to safeguard their digital infrastructure and achieve technological sovereignty.

India and China also clash in multilateral organizations, where differing priorities often lead to conflicting agendas. In forums such as the United Nations, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), both nations vie for influence, frequently taking divergent positions on issues such as climate change, trade policies, and regional security. These disagreements highlight the broader ideological and strategic disparities that shape their interactions on the global stage.



Trade relations between India and China are characterized by notable imbalances. India’s trade deficit with China has been an enduring concern, sparking calls for greater economic self-sufficiency and diversification of trade partners. The introduction of protectionist measures and trade barriers further complicates economic ties, fueling reciprocal suspicion and nationalism. Addressing these trade imbalances is of paramount importance for cultivating a more stable and mutually advantageous economic relationship.

Both India and China invest power in initiatives that enhance their global image and influence. China’s Confucius Institutes and Belt and Road cultural exchanges seek to protect its cultural heritage and model of development. India, with its rich cultural diversity and democratic principles, leverages its diaspora, Bollywood, and initiatives such as International Yoga Day to fortify its soft power. These endeavours reflect the broader competition for global influence and control of the narrative.

Reducing the rivalry between India and China requires a multifaceted approach. To prevent military escalations along the disputed border, it is crucial to implement confidence-building measures (CBMs). Additionally, establishing effective channels of communication at various levels of government and the military can aid in crisis management and minimize misunderstandings. Addressing grievances and promoting balanced economic ties can be achieved through sustained and comprehensive trade dialogue. Furthermore, engaging in collaborative initiatives within multilateral forums, focusing on shared interests like climate change and counterterrorism, can facilitate the cultivation of trust and foster cooperative relationships.

In conclusion, the rivalry between India and China is a significant aspect of current international relations, carrying substantial implications for regional and global stability. While historical grievances and strategic competition persist as drivers of tensions, there are opportunities for dialogue, cooperation, and conflict resolution. By addressing underlying issues and capitalizing on areas of mutual interest, India and China can make strides towards a more stable and constructive relationship. The future trajectory of their bilateral ties will play a pivotal role in shaping the geopolitical landscape of Asia and the broader international order.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

