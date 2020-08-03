Still No Final Decision If Trump Renomination Will Be Private

By Eurasia Review

Despite recent reports that the vote to renominate President Donald Trump is set to be conducted in private later this month, without members of the press present, a Republican National Committee official contradicted that assessment Sunday, according to media reports.

Earlier a spokeswoman for the Republican National Convention, citing the coronavirus, said President Trump’s renomination would be held in private later this month.

However, Reuters is reporting that on Sunday a Republican National Committee official contradicted those reports. The official, who Reuters said spoke on the condition of anonymity, said “that no final decisions have been made and that logistics and press coverage options were still being evaluated.”

Last month, Trump called off the public convention in Florida, citing a rise in coronavirus cases across the country. On August 24, 336 delegates are scheduled to meet in Charlotte, North Carolina to formally vote to make renominate Trump.