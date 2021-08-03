Iran: Bahai Woman Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison

By Iran News Wire

An Iranian Bahai woman was sentenced to five years and eight months of prison by the Ahvaz Revolutionary Court in southwestern Iran.

According to the Human Rights News Agency, she was identified as Sanaz Notghi. Sanaz was charged with “membership in the illegal Bahai organization” and “spreading propaganda against the state”. Her trial took place on July 17.

Iranian Bahais persecuted systematically

Unofficial sources say that there are more than 300,000 people following the Bahai Faith in Iran. However, the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran only recognizes Islam, Christianity, Judaism, and Zoroastrianism and does not recognize Bahaism.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, Iranian Bahais have been systematically persecuted as a matter of government policy. During the first decade of this persecution, more than 200 of Iran’s Bahais were killed or executed. Hundreds more were tortured or imprisoned, and tens of thousands lost jobs, access to education, and other rights – all solely because of their religious belief.

The persecution of Iran’s Bahais is still ongoing with dozens of Bahais languishing in prisons throughout Iran.