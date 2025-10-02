Geostrategic Realignment Spurs Market Surge Amid Sovereign Asset Shift – OpEd

By Momin Ali

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed the week on a strong note, buoyed by investor optimism following the signing of the Saudi-Pakistan Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) in Riyadh. The landmark pact drove a surge in equities, with the KSE-100 Index reaching a record intra-day high of 158,083 points, representing a weekly gain of 2.28%.

The signing of the SMDA marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The agreement commits both nations to joint defense cooperation and mutual support in the face of external threats, solidifying Pakistan’s position as a strategic partner for the Gulf’s largest economy. Market analysts believe the pact will not only bolster national security but also create economic spillovers by opening avenues for greater Saudi investment in Pakistan’s infrastructure, energy, and defense sectors.

“This agreement provides much-needed geopolitical stability and signals a strong vote of confidence from one of Pakistan’s key allies,” noted Topline Securities in a client briefing. “It has triggered bullish sentiment, particularly in banking and energy stocks, as investors anticipate deeper financial and strategic cooperation between Riyadh and Islamabad.” The timing of the pact was particularly significant, coming at a moment when Pakistan is working to strengthen its fiscal position and attract foreign direct investment.

The surge in PSX was broad-based, with nearly two billion shares traded during the week, reflecting strong institutional and retail participation. Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI) added significant positive momentum, supported by stable global oil prices and increased domestic exploration activity. Engro Corporation Holdings (ENGRO) rose 4.1%, reflecting optimism over growth in the fertilizer and industrial sectors. National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), along with United Bank Limited (UBL) and Bank of Punjab (BOP), added stability to the market through strong performances in the banking sector.

On the trading volume front, Cnergyico Pakistan Limited (CNERGY) led with 213 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom Limited (WTL) with 141.8 million shares. Among consumer stocks, Fauji Foods Limited (FFL) surged nearly Rs2, closing at Rs21.51, highlighting renewed investor interest in the food and beverage segment. While foreign portfolio investors recorded moderate outflows, the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) reported that these were absorbed by strong local buying, indicating improved liquidity and market resilience.

Adding to the positive momentum was the announcement of international interest in the privatization of the Roosevelt Hotel, a premium PIA-owned property located in New York City. The bidding process has drawn some of the world’s most prominent financial and advisory firms, including Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Cushman & Wakefield. A consortium led by Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis (CBRE) Group, supported by Proskauer Rose, has also entered the process. Ankura Consulting Group, working with Baker McKenzie and The Bank of Punjab, is another participant, reflecting widespread confidence in the asset’s long-term potential.

The Roosevelt Hotel sale is part of the government’s broader efforts to restructure PIA, reduce its liabilities, and generate foreign exchange inflows. Analysts see this as a critical test case for Pakistan’s privatization program, with the potential to signal to international investors that the country is serious about reform and transparency. “The strong participation of global giants shows renewed faith in Pakistan’s reform agenda,” said a senior investment banker closely involved in the process.

The combination of the defense pact and privatization developments has created a bullish outlook for the equity market. Analysts believe that if this momentum is sustained, the KSE-100 could continue to reach new highs in the coming weeks, provided macroeconomic indicators remain stable. “Investors are factoring in potential foreign inflows from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, coupled with structural reforms at home,” commented an analyst at Arif Habib Limited.

Government reforms in the energy sector, taxation, and regulatory oversight will play a decisive role in determining whether the current momentum translates into sustained growth. While some profit-taking is expected at these record levels, most market watchers predict continued upside in the medium term, driven by strong corporate earnings and deepening foreign interest.

The PSX’s historic performance this week reflects renewed optimism about Pakistan’s economic prospects and strategic positioning. The Saudi-Pakistan defense pact has strengthened investor confidence by signaling geopolitical stability, while progress on the Roosevelt Hotel privatization has demonstrated Pakistan’s ability to attract world-class investors. Together, these developments suggest that Pakistan’s capital markets are entering a new phase of growth. If supported by structural reforms and macroeconomic stability, this momentum could pave the way for long-term economic revitalization and greater integration with global financial markets.