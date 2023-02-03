Turkey-Iran See $6 Billion Trade In 2022

By Tasnim News Agency

Turkey and Iran experienced a trade boom in 2022, with the total trade exchanges between the two countries surpassing $6 billion, a 15% increase from the previous year.

The Turkish Statistical Institute reported that Turkey’s trade with Iran reached $5.59 billion in 2021.

Turkey saw a significant increase in exports to Iran, reaching $3.7 billion from January to December 2022, a 11% rise compared to the previous year. In the same period of 2021, Turkey’s exports to Iran amounted to $2.77 billion. The country also saw a rise in imports from Iran, with a 19% jump from $2.82 billion in 2021 to $3.35 billion in 2022.

However, the trade surplus was reported to be in favor of Iran, with a total of $280 million.

The Eurostat also reported that Turkey imported over 9 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Iran in 2022. The European Commission’s news website reported that Iran exported over 9.404 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey in 2022, a decrease of 8% compared to the gas export of the Islamic Republic to Turkey in 2021.

Iran had exported 10.288 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey in 2021.