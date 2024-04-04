Eni: President Mattarella Visits The Company’s Projects In Côte d’Ivoire

By Eurasia Review

Eni welcomed Thursday the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella at its facilities in Abidjan. The meeting comes as part of President Mattarella’s first State visit to Côte d’Ivoire.

The President visited a gas transportation facility along the road to Grand Bassam. Gas produced from the Baleine field is fed into the Ivorian energy grid, powering electricity generation in the country.

The Baleine field was discovered by Eni in 2021 and production started in 2023. The Baleine project helps ensure the population has access to energy and strengthens Côte d’Ivoire’s position as a regional energy hub. It is the first net-zero Upstream (Scope 1 and 2) development project in Africa: emissions from production facilities are minimized using the best available technologies, and residual emissions are offset by leveraging innovative initiatives.

President Mattarella’s visit then continued at the Vridi school complex, located in the municipality of Port-Bouët, renovated by Eni in collaboration with the Ministry of National Education and Literacy of Côte d’Ivoire. This initiative is part of a project to support access to education involving 20 public schools, benefiting some 8,500 students and 150 teachers.

Eni has been present in Côte d’Ivoire since 2015.