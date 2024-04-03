Secretary General Commends US For Leadership In NATO, Support To Ukraine

By Eurasia Review

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to NATO Headquarters on Wednesday (3 April 2024), at the start of a two-day meeting of Foreign Ministers.

The Secretary General thanked Mr Blinken for his leadership and the United States’ commitment to NATO, as well as the US’ vital support to Ukraine. Mr Stoltenberg noted that ministers will address several issues, including the importance of working with Indo-Pacific partners; defence spending; and preparations for the Washington Summit in July.

Earlier Wednesday, Foreign Ministers met in Brussels for the first of two days of meetings to mark NATO’s 75th anniversary and prepare for the Washington Summit in July. This was also the first meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers with Sweden participating as a full member.

“The Ukrainians are not running out of courage, they are running out of ammunition,” said Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after the meeting.

Stoltenberg added: “in our meeting today, we discussed how to put our support on a firmer and more enduring basis for the future. All Allies agree on the need to support Ukraine in this critical moment. There is a unity of purpose. Today, Allies have agreed to move forward with planning for a greater NATO role in coordinating security assistance and training. The details will take shape in the weeks to come, but make no mistake: Ukraine can rely on NATO support now, and for a long haul.”

Ministers also discussed security challenges in the Alliance’s southern neighbourhood, including the enduring threat of terrorism. Mr Stoltenberg said that ministers discussed the findings of a Group of Experts he appointed last October to review NATO’s approach to its southern neighbours, and that leaders will consider concrete proposals at the Summit in Washington.

The NATO-Ukraine Council will meet at the level of Foreign Ministers on Thursday, joined by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Also on Thursday, NATO Foreign Ministers will meet with their Indo-Pacific partners and the European Union, to discuss enhancing practical cooperation, as well as the global implications of Russia’s war against Ukraine.